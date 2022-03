Audi is the latest automaker to announce plans to introduce ultra-fast 5G connectivity in its cars. The brand with the four rings on Wednesday said it will make Verizon's premier 5G Ultra Wideband network available starting with 2024 model year vehicles in the U.S. market. Only select models will be included initially, with Audi to confirm them closer to the on-sale date, currently expected to be sometime in 2023.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO