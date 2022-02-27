Stein: Celtics to sign Grand Rapids Gold G League forward Matt Ryan to two-way deal

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are down to one open regular roster slot following the report from Substack’s Marc Stein that the Celtics will sign undrafted small forward Matt Ryan (not to be confused with the NFL player of the same name) out of the G League to fill their final two-way roster spot.

Ryan, who was playing with the Grand Rapids Gold (the Denver Nuggets’ developmental affiliate) under Celtics alumnus Jason Terry, has averaged 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field, 38.5% from deep and 96.4% from the charity stripe.

The New York state native played for Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Chattanooga at the NCAA level before leaving the last of the three schools for the NBA this past summer.

The move is in line with the emphasis on 3-and-D players by team president Brad Stevens. He could be the last player added for the season if Boston deems itself ready with the pair of 10-day contracts they signed last week.

More likely than not, at least one more new face will join the team before the March 1 deadline for playoff eligibility to help the Celtics’ depth in the postseason.

