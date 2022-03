This is seriously one of my FAVORITE things of all time! I literally wait all year to get one. It's Shamrock Shake time baby!. I don't know what it is about this particular shake. Perhaps the perfectly mixed vanilla soft-serve with an extraordinary amount of mint mixed together is what forms my favorite treat of all time. I don't eat ice cream very often, but there is no way I miss this time of year.

