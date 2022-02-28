ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Behind-the-scenes at Bodytruth Apothecary with Stephanie Willis

By Chloe Anderson/UDK
University Daily Kansan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBodytruth Soap Apothecary, located on 10 E 9th St, provides...

www.kansan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eater

Behind the Scenes of Paczki Day in Chicago

By the time Dinkel’s Bakery opens to the public at 6 a.m. on Paczki Day, or, as its known to the rest of the world, March 1, the production line in the back of the 100-year-old bakery in Lakeview will have been running for eight hours straight, a full working day in preparation for the hoards of Chicagoans who will be lining up for the traditional filled doughnuts. By closing time at 5 p.m., Dinkel’s will have, in the past five days, made — and if all goes well, sold — 25,000 paczki.
CHICAGO, IL
Channel 6000

Sponsored Content: Behind The Scenes Of The OBT

Oregon Ballet Theater’s “Dracula” hits the stage at the Keller Auditorium through till the 26th of February. This is a paid segment by Oregon Ballet Theater. Tune in to Everyday Northwest at 9a.m. Monday through Friday on Portland’s CW.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
Lifestyle
NJ.com

Continue to go behind the scenes with IFC at HCCC

With Women’s History Month now underway, In Full Color’s (IFC) artists are cooking up new projects as they continue their residency at Hudson County Community College’s Behind the Scenes Sundays. This Sunday, March 6, will have two events beginning with “A Thin Veil: Call for Southeast Asian...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WCIA

Behind the scenes of an animal ER

It’s very scary to have a pet that is ill enough to need to visit the veterinarian on an emergency basis. So what is going on back there with your pet? And why is it taking so long?. Dr. Meghan Fick explains how the small animal emergency service at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Products
Hello Magazine

Julia Garner's wedding outfit was so unique - see the photos

Julia Garner has donned some fabulous outfits to play Anna Sorokin in the Netflix show, Inventing Anna, but she knows exactly how to make a style statement of her own too. The Ozark actress and musician, Mark Foster, tied the knot in 2019 and the photos are stunning. Julia threw...
CELEBRITIES
DFW Community News

Is That a Bear Rolling Down a Hill? [Video]

My kids are a bit obsessed by all-things bear. I think it might be because they see bears as a lot like them. Bears are curious creatures that like to play. And they just look so cuddly and fun to be around…. …if you overlook the whole human as food...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy