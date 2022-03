Through eight games of the 2022 season, the Ole Miss baseball team has scored double-digit runs seven times, have run-ruled their opponent five times and are 8-0 for the first time since 2018. It is because of all this that the Rebels rose to No. 2 in the country by D1Baseball, USA Today and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). In their last outing against ULM, Kevin Graham and Tim Elko hit two grand slams in the same game, the first time Ole Miss has done that in a game since 1998. They also aided by 13 walks earlier this week, so it isn't always the hits getting it done. However, their first road game and series of the season should put all that to the test.

