Apple Is Working A Foldable iPad/MacBook; Could Launch By 2026

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is an innovator and disruptor when it comes to its products and services. Cupertino's future product pipeline could also include a foldable version of its iPad/MacBook, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is...

Gear Patrol

Apple Might Be About to Redefine the Macbook With a Giant, Foldable Display

Apple has a lot of upcoming products that it's working on, as you'd expect. There are reports that it's getting ready to release a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air and a completely new external monitor that you might actually be able to afford — and those are just the tip of the iceberg. One of the more interesting rumors to surface this week is that Apple is also working on its largest-ever MacBook — and that it'll have has a foldable display that could make it a merger of laptop and tablet computer.
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, the latest 10.2-inch iPad and more Apple products are on sale

We have amazing news for those looking to get a new MacBook Pro or an iPad, as B&H has a vast selection of these products on sale. First up, you can score a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 processor, 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM for $1,649 after scoring a $50 discount on its Space Gray color option. In addition, this model features a 13.3-inch IPS Retina Display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, P3 Color Gamut, True Tone Technology, Apple’s Touch Bar, Touch ID, and other great features.
9to5Mac

Foldable MacBook display illustrated by concept images and video

We had two reports last week suggesting that Apple is working on some kind of foldable MacBook display. Designer Antonio De Rosa has created a set of renders – and a video – with his take on what such a device might look like. Both reports came from...
