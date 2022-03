Tottenham aim to banish any lingering negative feeling after being upset by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup when they host Everton tonight. The Toffees used the cup to good effect, easing past Boreham Wood thanks to a double from Salomon Rondon.With just a point between Frank Lampard’s side and the drop zone, Everton must pick up points with a sense of urgency to avoid a relegation scrap come the end of the season. While Antonio Conte still harbours hope of inspiring some consistency and a late charge towards a top four finish. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 54 MINUTES AGO