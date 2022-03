The eight remaining teams in the FA Cup will find out their quarter-final fate when the draw is made this week.This is the 141st edition of football’s oldest tournament, with the winners again qualifying for the Europa League.14-time winners Arsenal are the most successful club in competition history but failed to progress beyond the third round of the 2021-22 tournament, beaten at the City Ground by Nottingham Forest.Defending champions Leicester were then knocked out in the last round by Forest, but non-league Boreham Wood advanced to the last 16.And it will be before the National League side’s fifth-round tie away...

SOCCER ・ 45 MINUTES AGO