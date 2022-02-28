How to Debug Web Program like a Pro

Getting your résumé writing right is an important step in your developer journey. Have you ever been a part of the job search process—be it an internship or a full-time opportunity—as a student or a new grad? If yes, you must already know that getting past the résumé screening step, and landing that interview call can often be harder than the actual interview. Over the next few minutes, you'll get to know some actionable tips for résumé writing, that you could use to revamp your résumé. This post is inspired by Jessie Newman's webinar for WWCode, the NYC chapter.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO