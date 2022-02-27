Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas retailers to take all Russian products off their shelves

In an act of solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Greg Abbott asked Texas retailers Saturday to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.

Abbott tweeted that he had made the request of members of the Texas Restaurant and Texas Package Stores associations, as well as all other retailers. “Texas stands with Ukraine,” he wrote.

The request came days after Russia began its assault on Ukraine in Europe’s largest ground offensive since World War II. Ukraine’s health minister said Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 wounded.

Abbott’s tweet was met with mixed reviews, with some replies calling it “performative” and “pointless” because the products were already paid for.

But others, including Jason Villalba, CEO of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and Republican former state representative, were quick to thank Abbott for his efforts.

“We must stand with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” Villalba tweeted. “Every measure helps, especially those that impact the pocketbook.”

Restaurants ready to support

Some Texas restaurants have already started replacing Russian products on their own accord and many others will likely be on board with the action, said Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.

“Restaurants just continue to stand up,” Knight said. “I’m humbled by how they pulled together and how they continuously support their community here in Texas and abroad when they’re still clearly in their own crisis trying to come out of the impact of COVID-19.”

Knight said the association is in solidarity with Ukrainians and told restaurants it would support them if they replace Russian imports of alcohol or food with alternatives.

Knight said the past few years have been tough for restaurants, but through it all, the group’s members support others, whether it be an ice storm or the situation in Ukraine. She said it’s too early to see what the impact of the conflict in Ukraine will be on restaurants — the association is watching how the rising cost of fuel will affect the cost of supplies.

“Now, I think what you’ll see is they’ll come together again to support Ukraine and to ensure that they’re doing their part and frankly whatever they can do to be supportive in this incredible tragedy,” she said.

Lance Lively, executive director of the Texas Package Stores Association, said in a written statement that the group sent its prayers to those who are suffering.

“TPSA members are proud to support the people of Ukraine and stand ready to support economic sanctions by removing Russian imports from our stores,” Lively said.

In Dallas’ Oak Lawn, Alexandre’s bar said in a Facebook post it was getting rid of its Russian spirits and would have Ukrainian vodka next week. The bar also introduced a shot whose name was an expletive-laden message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Texas barbecue restaurant owner Skeeter Miller called the action “a great move” and said he doesn’t have an issue with pulling Russian products off the shelves.

Miller said he considered the cost of pulling products — mainly alcohol — off the shelves, “but this is a serious situation.”

On Saturday afternoon, he said all six restaurants in his 47–year-old business, The County Line, had already been told to pull Russian vodkas. Miller has two locations each in Austin and San Antonio and one in El Paso, as well as a restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“We’re sick about what’s going on over in Ukraine, but we’re here to support in any way that we can,” Miller said.

‘This is our sanction’

Several governments around the world have made the same request of their businesses, while some restaurant and bar owners took it upon themselves.

The Jacob Liquor Exchange in Wichita, Kansas, removed more than 100 bottles of Russian vodka from its shelves and stored them in the backroom, even pouring some of it on the ground.

“I guess this is our sanction … and this may be small, but every small thing makes a difference,” store partner Jamie Stratton told KSNW-TV. “But I’m not going to put it on the shelves. There’s no reason for it to be here. We’re not supporting them.”

In Bend, Oregon, a bar owner filmed himself pouring out all of his Russian vodka.

“Russia is acting as though it’s 1939 and going into Europe with a full force that they have in the Ukraine,” Bill McCormick, owner of Pine Tavern, told KPTV-TV. “I am so concerned about it metastasizing into other countries.”

In Ontario, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy directed the provincial Liquor Control Board to have stores remove Russian vodka and other alcoholic products, The Canadian Press reported.

“Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s act of aggression against the Ukrainian people and we strongly support the federal government’s efforts to sanction the Russian government,” Bethlenfalvy said in a written statement.

British Columbia ceased imports of Russian alcohol entirely, according to Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth.

“Our province stands with those who understand Europe’s peace following two world wars depends on respecting international law,” he told The Canadian Press.