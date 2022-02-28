ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Johnson, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana past Minnesota 84-79

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Xavier Johnson scored 24 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis added 14 points and Indiana held off a late Minnesota rally, defeating the Golden Gophers 84-79 on Sunday night. The Golden Gophers fought back after a poor start to the second half. A 16-2 run in which they made...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Big Ten This Week: Illini host Iowa with high finish on line

A look at the upcoming weekend around the Big Ten Conference:. Please answer some questions in this short survey about professional soccer and the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup. No. 24 Iowa at No. 20 Illinois, Sunday. It’s the Big Ten’s only matchup of ranked teams this weekend. Illinois (21-8, 14-5), which held off Penn State 60-55 on Thursday night, can lock up sole possession of second place with a win, or even a share of the regular-season title if upstart Nebraska can knock off No. 10 Wisconsin on the road Sunday. This will be the fifth time in six meetings that Iowa and Illinois are both ranked when they play, and four of the last five have been decided by seven points or less. Illinois won 87-83 in Iowa City in December with four players scoring 17 points or more.
IOWA CITY, IA
KVIA

Davis, Bandoumel lead SMU past Tulane 74-68

DALLAS — Kendric Davis had 19 points as SMU stretched its home winning streak to 16 games, beating Tulane 74-68. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 18 points for the Mustangs and Michael Weathers chipped in 16. Jadan Coleman led the Green Wave with 19 points.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Davis
FOX 2

Loyola repeats as MVC Champs, beating Drake again

Make it two years in a row for Loyola winning the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” basketball tournament. Loyola beat Drake 64-58 on Sunday at Enterprise Center to earn the automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve has the celebration, including Loyola’s 102 year old team chaplain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Johnson Jackson Davis#Hoosiers#Battle
Racine County Eye

Kiel slips past Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 80-79

Kiel knocked off Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 80-79 in Wisconsin boys basketball on March 4. The Chargers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 43-30 advantage over the Raiders as the first half ended. An intermission tie at 69-69 allowed for a respite...
KIEL, WI
The Daily Reporter

Quincy wrestling sends three to Division Three Individual State Finals

DETROIT — The Quincy Oriole wrestling program, under the direction of head coach Matt Boger, is slowly making its way back from a few tough years. This year the Orioles took a huge leap forward in their progress as for the first time in a number of years Quincy was able to field a full lineup, a lineup chocked full of gritty wrestlers with grit and toughness, and above all else, heart. Three of those Orioles battled their...
QUINCY, MI
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy