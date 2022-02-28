ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Laverne Cox awkwardly mentions Jada Pinkett Smith ‘entanglement’ at SAGs 2022

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 7 days ago

The weather report in LA: shady.

Laverne Cox is being called “messy” for bringing up one of the hardest moments of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s marriage right in front of the Hollywood couple at the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet Sunday night.

The “Inventing Anna” actress, who is co-hosting the E! red carpet ahead of the award show, told Will, 53, after the brief interview, “We love you. Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us.”

She then turned to Jada, 50, and added, “Thank you. We cant wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more entanglements,” — the latter, of course, which referenced the “Matrix” star’s extramarital relationship with singer August Alsina in 2015.

The word “entanglement” went viral when Jada disclosed her tryst with Alsina, 29, due to the Facebook Watch host’s refusal to actually call it an affair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBSET_0eQuK4B800
Laverne Cox awkwardly brought up Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with August Alsina after her interview with the actress and husband Will Smith.

The “Girls Trip” star said at the time she didn’t consider it a “transgression” because she and Will were on a break.

Fortunately, Jada — and Will, who is nominated for Lead Male Actor in a film for his starring role in “King Richard” — were able to take Cox’s joke in jest.

“No more of those,” Jada responded when Cox mentioned entanglements.

Cox agreed, “No more entanglements, no more entanglements! I love you, girl. I’m just kidding. I’m just joshin’ you.”

Social media immediately reacted to the “Orange Is the New Black” alum’s seemingly shady comments.

“Laverne Cox bringing up Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘entanglement’ in front of Jada and Will on the red carpet… iconic behaviour,” one person tweeted.

Another added, “Laverne Cox knows she’s messy for that entanglement talk with Will and Jada 😂💀 #SAGAwards.”

The “entanglement” quip was not Cox’s first awkward faus-paux of the night.

The “Glam Masters” host also hilariously botched the name of the 2021 Disney musical, “Encanto,” and called it “Enchanto.”

