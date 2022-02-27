ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 5-star TE Arik Gilbert reportedly back with Georgia football

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Multiple sources have confirmed Georgia receiver Arik Gilbert is back with the team and practicing after missing last season due to personal reasons.

The former five-star transferred in after one highly productive season at LSU.

Gilbert racked up 35 reception for 368 receiving yard and two touchdowns at LSU in 2020.

The Marietta, Georgia, native is listed as a receiver on Georgia’s media site and could see snaps out wide this fall.

That would set up a mean offensive attack for the defending national champions.

Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert, A.D. Mitchell — that should be enough to scare every defensive mind in the SEC who isn’t living in Athens.

