Georgia football among top schools at producing NFL draft picks

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Georgia football is one of the top college programs in the entire country. Yes, the Bulldogs are national champions, but their reach extends beyond the collegiate level.

Since 2000, Georgia has produced the 5th most NFL draft picks.

The Bulldogs could move up the list this spring as the Dawgs have 14 players invited to this year’s combine, opening the door to possibly break the school record of nine drafted Bulldogs, which was set last year.

Mock drafts by NFL analyst may vary, but most have Georgia’s Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt as first round prospects.

Derion Kendrick, Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaffer, Channing Tindall, James Cook and Zamir White are all in line to hear their name called early.

The combine will be held March 1-7 and the draft will kickoff April 28 and run through the 30th.

#Nfl Draft#Drafts#Draft Picks#American Football#Instagram#Uga Wire
