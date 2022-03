The Missouri wrestling team won its 11th consecutive conference title Sunday night, winning in a return to the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In what was thought to be their final Big 12 season, the Tigers won the title in 2012. They followed with a string of nine consecutive championships in the Mid-America Conference. Back in the Big 12 this season, they’re champions again.

TULSA, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO