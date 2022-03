Mississippi State’s second-half rally came up short Saturday night at Texas A&M, as the Bulldogs fell to the Aggies 67-64. The Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 SEC) led for just 22 seconds and trailed by as many as 19 in the second half. But Mississippi State was able to cut the deficit down to three on three different occasions in the latter stages of the game. The Aggies (20-11, 9-9) held Mississippi State to 37.5% from the field in the first half, but the Bulldogs exploded in the second, hitting 53.6%

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO