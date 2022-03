We all need a little help in life to accomplish our goals and this applies to everyone, including “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner. The path to Hollywood superstardom was not an easy one for Kevin Costner and he had plenty of help along the way. Some of this help came from an unlikely source — production designer Ida Random. In an emotionally charged tribute, the “Yellowstone” star shares how Random helped get his acting career on track. Kevin Costner’s tribute pulled tears from the audience of the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards ceremony. In his tribute, the actor reveals things might not have turned out so well without Random.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO