You already know coffee is a great way to get your mornings started, and pairing it with a donut is always a treat — but what if you could combine the two? If you’ve never thought of starting your day with a caffeinated donut, you have Hostess to thank for bringing you what you never knew you wanted. The brand’s newest treats are called Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes, and they’re boosted in more ways than one. With two flavors to choose from, here’s what to know about the donut that might even replace your coffee run.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO