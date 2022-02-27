Lady Vols fall to LSU in regular season finale

The Lady Vols ended regular season play on a losing note Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

No. 14 Tennessee (22-7, 11-5 SEC) saw its comeback effort come up short against No. 8 LSU (25-4, 13-3 SEC), losing 57-54 to the Tigers.

LSU led, 36-22, at halftime.

Tamari Key led the Lady Vols with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. She was one of three Tennessee players to post double figures in the scoring column.

Rae Burrell had 11 points and five rebounds for Tennessee, while Alexus Dye added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jailin Cherry had 14 points and 10 rebounds for LSU. Khayla Pointer finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers.

LSU’s Autumn Newby added 12 points and nine rebounds.