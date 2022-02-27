ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lady Vols fall to LSU in regular season finale

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11G2jG_0eQu4BWJ00

The Lady Vols ended regular season play on a losing note Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

No. 14 Tennessee (22-7, 11-5 SEC) saw its comeback effort come up short against No. 8 LSU (25-4, 13-3 SEC), losing 57-54 to the Tigers.

LSU led, 36-22, at halftime.

Tamari Key led the Lady Vols with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. She was one of three Tennessee players to post double figures in the scoring column.

Rae Burrell had 11 points and five rebounds for Tennessee, while Alexus Dye added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jailin Cherry had 14 points and 10 rebounds for LSU. Khayla Pointer finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers.

LSU’s Autumn Newby added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Izzo's best quotes after MSU's win over Maryland

Michigan State took home a win on senior day, and the final day of the regular season, beating the Maryland Terrapins. The win improved the Spartans record to 20-11 on the season and will give the team some momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament. The win also marked the 663rd win in Tom Izzo’s legendary career, allowing him to pass Bob Knight and become the all-time winningest coach while at a Big Ten school.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Lady Vols#Thompson Boling Arena#Sec#Tigers#Khayla Pointer#Autumn Newby
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four Texas football players that have a chance to set themselves apart in spring ball

With spring football a couple weeks away, there are a plethora of Longhorns that will be vying to cement themselves atop the depth chart before fall camp comes around. Similar to last season, Texas’ spring and fall camps will be host to position battles all over the field on both sides of the ball. To make matters more complicated, the Longhorns will be without the majority of their offensive line recruits and are still looking to make additions on the defensive side of the ball from the transfer portal.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy