Raffl scores twice as Stars leap into playoff position

Dallas Stars left wing Michael Raffl (18) is congratulated by teammate Esa Lindell (23) after Raffl scored a goal against Buffalo on Sunday in Dallas. LM Otero/AP

DALLAS — Before the Dallas Stars’ 4-2 win over Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, when a newly shorn Michael Raffl discovered that he was missing his helmet, he knew what he had to do.

“I didn’t show any weakness in that room,” Raffl said. “[My teammates] were hiding that helmet, I pretend I didn’t care. It was kind of a scary moment walking out there looking like that.”

Raffl, sporting a buzz cut instead of his normally coiffed auburn hair, put on a brave face for warmup, then followed it up by scoring two goals to lead the Stars past the Sabres. It was the first time in six years that Raffl scored twice in the same game, and his performance helped boost the Stars into a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, while Jake Oettinger made 38 saves (including 22 in the third period). With the win, the Stars jumped over the Oilers for the second wild card in the West. Dallas is three points behind Nashville with one game in hand for the first wild card.

“We haven’t done anything yet, but I’d rather see us in the eighth spot than ninth and 10th,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “We want to catch Nashville, there’s no question. We’ve been talking about that for a month, and I still believe we can.”

The Stars controlled the first period, outshooting Buffalo 18-6 in the opening frame, highlighted by Raffl’s tip of a Radek Faksa shot that snuck past Craig Anderson. Dallas held the Sabres without a shot on goal until 10:07 remained in the first period.

Hintz gave the Stars a 2-0 lead in the second period when he was left alone in the slot, burying his team-leading 23rd goal of the season. After Tage Thompson scored to cut the Stars lead to 2-1, Raffl scored his second goal of the afternoon, banging home a loose puck in front of the net.

After that, the Stars held on, and they held on tightly.

Buffalo outshot the Stars 23-5 in the third period, and the Sabres had a 37-8 edge in shot attempts in the final 20 minutes. Cody Eakin’s goal trimmed the Stars lead to 4-2, but the Sabres could not get any closer.

“We stop playing as a team, and we make it way too easy for the other team to play,” Bowness said. “It’s something we’ve talked about and it’s something we’re going to keep pounding at them.

“It seems to me that like when we played Boston or Pittsburgh or those teams, we bear down a lot more. We get a lead against Buffalo and we don’t give them enough respect. They’re NHL players, they’re good players.”

A win over the rebuilding Sabres was the expectation on Sunday, but it was nonetheless important for the Stars to follow through. Dallas has left points on the table against lesser competition, getting swept by Ottawa, losing at home to Montreal and losing last Sunday in Arizona.

Before Stars practice on Saturday, Bowness reinforced how important games against non-playoff teams are.

“We want to make the playoffs, we’ve got to start beating the teams that are under us consistently,” Bowness said Saturday. “At the same time, the same night, you better respect them because they are a better team now than they were last month.”

Raffl’s goals gave the Stars a leg up, even if his poise showing off his new haircut during warmup was artificial: “Just got to pretend you’re very confident and go out there.”

“In this league, there’s no easy games,” Raffl said. “Everybody has skill on their teams, and if you let them make plays and you get a little loose, you’ve seen it in the third, all of a sudden, they take it to you. It was not an easy effort today, Otter played great.”

The Stars have an off day Monday and practice Tuesday before hosting the Kings on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The Stars don’t have a back-to-back until March 19-20 at the Islanders and Capitals, a stretch that’s part of three games in four nights (and four games in six nights).