Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul over St. John’s 99-94

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 39 points as DePaul turned...

The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
John
KTVZ

Timberwolves beat Trail Blazers 135-121 for 4th straight win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 15 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves used a late run to hold off the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 135-121 for their fourth straight win. The Timberwolves are averaging 133.3 points per game in the stretch and trail Denver by two games for the sixth spot in the Western Conference. Jaylen Nowell scored 22 points and D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and 14 assists as six Minnesota players finished in double-figure scoring. Anfernee Simons had 38 points, including a career-high tying nine 3-pointers, for the Trail Blazers, who’ve lost four straight. Rookie Brandon Williams scored a career-high 21 points as Portland also had six players in double figures.
NBA
KATV

Williams carries Georgia St. over Arkansas St. in Sun Belt

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Kane Williams matched his season high with 23 points as Georgia State edged past Arkansas State 65-62 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Saturday. Corey Allen had 11 points for Georgia State (16-10). Eliel Nsoseme added 10 points, 12 rebounds and...
BASKETBALL
KTVZ

Gresham lifts Texas Southern past Prairie View A&M, 78-77

HOUSTON (AP) — Brison Gresham hit two free throws with nine seconds left to lift Texas Southern to a 78-77 win over Prairie View A&M in the regular season finale for both schools. Prairie View held a 76-68 lead with 2:12 left, but the Tigers scored six straight points to tie the game at 76-76 with :27 left. DeWayne Cox hit the first of two free throws to give the Panthers a 77-76 lead, but Gresham put Texas Southern in front and AJ Lawson’s steal with a second left sealed the victory.
HOUSTON, TX
#Depaul#Big East Conference#Freeman Liberty#Ap
247Sports

From diapers to dunks: The Javon Freeman-Liberty story

From diapers to dunks, the love of basketball has always been there for Javon Freeman-Liberty. At the age of two, when Freeman-Liberty could barely talk in complete sentences, he would hand his mom a basketball every night. She would then walk to the kitchen, get out the rag and do her best job to clean the ball, making it as good as new to give back to her son.
NBA
KTVZ

Brown leads Washington in 78-67 win over Oregon State

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 24 points and led four players into double-figure scoring as Washington closed out its regular season by completing a season sweep of Oregon State, 78-67. The Huskies finish the regular season in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Pac-12 Conference with Oregon and Washington State, all with 11 wins, and with the potential for a four-way tie if Utah upsets Colorado Saturday night. Oregon State lost its 17th straight conference game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVZ

Nance reaches 1,000 points, Northwestern tops Gophers 75-62

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Robbie Beran scored 13 points and Northwestern trailed for just 22 seconds in it 75-62 win over Minnesota in the regular season finale for both teams. Boo Buie had 10 points and eight assists for Northwestern (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten). Jamison Battle led Minnesota (13-16, 4-16) with 20 points. Payton Willis added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Northwestern earned the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten tournament and plays 13th-seeded Nebraska in one of two-game first round. No. 14 seed Minnesota plays 11th-seeded Penn State in the other.
BASKETBALL
College Basketball
College Sports
Basketball
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

