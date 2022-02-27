ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Polymetal Gray Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolymetal Gray 2022 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition AWD...

2022 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-9 Signature

Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2022 Mazda CX-9 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mazda Cars: What’s New With the 3 and MX-5 Miata

With the retirement of the third-generation 6 sedan, just two car models remain in Mazda's 2022 lineup, the MX-5 Miata roadster and 3 compact (and really, it's more like three cars since the 3 comes in both sedan and hatchback varieties). Model year updates for each include new exterior colors, interior materials, drivetrain technology, and even a new trim for the 3.
CarBuzz.com

2023 Mazda CX-50 Priced Like An Affordable Luxury Car

Few mainstream crossovers make us swoon like the Mazda CX-5. The CX-5 is a perfect combination of attractive design, a premium interior, and thrilling driving dynamics at an affordable price. Now, Mazda has introduced a more rugged version that looks to challenge the Subaru Forester. The 2023 Mazda CX-50 began production at a new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) facility in Alabama last month. Today, the CX-50 gets a price tag.
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Explorer Coming With Revised Styling And Premium Cabin

As the world's largest vehicle market, numerous brands produce China-only vehicles to cater to the various needs of the country's myriad consumers. BMW, for instance, sells long-wheelbase versions of the 3 and 5 Series, which appeal to consumers who value legroom and status. What's more, western carmakers have even taken...
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Toyota RAV4, Not a Honda CR-V

The Toyota RAV4 is not only the world’s best-selling compact crossover SUV, but it’s also the best-selling SUV overall. The second best-selling SUV is the Honda CR-V. There are multiple advantages of the RAV4 that enable it to rise to the top. Here are three reasons to buy a 2022 Toyota RAV4, and not a 2022 Honda CR-V.
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid

The all-new Toyota Tundra Hybrid pickup truck is a vast improvement over its predecessor. It looks better, has a thoroughly modernized interior, and is more capable than before. But perhaps the most significant update is the addition of a new hybrid powertrain known as i-Force Max. Producing 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, it goes up against the Ford F-150 PowerBoost V6 hybrid. The Toyota is a little more powerful, but Ford's hybrid truck starts at a lower price. Still, it's the best combination of power and efficiency we've seen in Toyota's full-size truck.
MotorBiscuit

These 5 Small SUVs Are 2022 IIHS Top Safety Picks

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has announced 6its top small SUV safety picks for 2022. The vehicles selected as top safety picks have produced satisfactory results from several crash and safety tests. The automakers that sell these vehicles have bragging rights and reference the IIHS rating as another reason why consumers should choose their vehicles over competitors. Here are five of the IIHS’ top safety picks in the most competitive vehicle segment of all, the small SUV segment.
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley cracking down hard on $3.6 billion dealer markups

Jim Farley isn't having it. During the automaker's earnings call Thursday night, the Ford CEO reiterated his commitment to eliminate the "unreasonable markups" some dealers have been charging amid the shortage of new vehicles. Ford's head of sales, Andrew Frick, had previously sent a letter to dealers in January warning...
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mazda CX-50 Is More Expensive Than the CX-5

Mazda has announced pricing for the 2023 CX-50, which starts at $28,025. It's a bit more expensive than the CX-5 but offers the same engine choices: a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four and a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four. A rugged-looking Meridian Edition is coming later on, as is a CX-50 hybrid with...
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Ranger Is Getting More Expensive By The Day

The state of global vehicle manufacturing and parts supplies has car prices going through the roof, and buyers can do nothing but watch as they steadily increase. We've seen manufacturers such as Tesla consistently raise prices on popular models such as the Model 3 and Model Y, and it would seem like Ford has jumped on the price bumping bandwagon. One look at Ford's configurator and it becomes clear that the company has been upping its prices across the board, with increases for the Ford F-150 coming into effect at the beginning of February, and now it seems like the 2022 Ford Ranger will also be seeing a price increase. This comes as Ford prepares the 2023 Ranger which will come with five trims and three engine options.
Motor1.com

2023 Mazda CX-60 Spied With Quad But Fake Exhaust

Mazda has been doing a great job at keeping the CX-60 a secret since this is only the second time the all-new SUV is being spotted. Caught undergoing final testing in Germany, the automaker's first-ever PHEV had the production body hiding underneath relatively thin camouflage. It would seem the Zoom-Zoom company won't be rocking the boat in terms of the design, which isn't to say that's a bad thing.
CarBuzz.com

Mazda's New Lightweight Mild-Hybrid Tech Could Save The Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the darling of the automotive world. It's horribly impractical, slow, and small, but these drawbacks are part of the reason people love it. Its size and impracticality make it easy to place and free you of unnecessary and heavy features, while its lack of power means more time working your way up and down the rev range, having fun. Thankfully, it seems that it will be keeping its distance from full electrification, likely using Skyactiv-X technology to keep it clean. However, that doesn't mean that it won't be hybridized, and a new patent suggests that Mazda is doing its best to ensure that the addition of mild electrification won't severely impact handling.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Next Honda CR-V? This Sure Looks Like the New SUV

We like the new Civic a lot—not only how it drives, but also how it significantly matured its design without dulling down its fundamental aesthetic goodness. It's more serious, more premium, and especially inside a lot more unique. We are pretty sure Honda is going to take the Civic's winning formula and tweak it for a variety of new vehicles, whether they're significantly refreshed (like the 2023 Accord sedan, which we imagined here) or all-new, like the 2023 Honda CR-V compact crossover.
Motor1.com

Mazda CX-60 Unofficially Rendered Based On Recent Sightings

Just a few days ago, the upcoming Mazda CX-60 was caught testing in public. The Japanese automaker has been quite secretive about this car as that was only the second time that the crossover was spotted in the wild. But then again, it's definitely happening and the company has already put out an official teaser of the upcoming CX-60, the first PHEV coming with a Mazda badge.
Motor1.com

Mazda CX-60 Interior Teased, Rear-Wheel-Drive Platform Confirmed

Following a teaser released a couple of weeks ago, Mazda is back to preview the CX-60 as the first model belonging to the Large Product Group announced in October 2021. It's not just yet another front-wheel-drive-based crossover, but rather an all-new model built on an RWD platform. In case you still have doubts about the underpinnings, it's written in black and white in the press release: "striking new front-engine, rear-wheel-drive SUV."
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Camaro LT1 vs. 1SS: Here Are The Key Differences

If you want a new V8-powered Chevy Camaro sports car, there are a few options at your disposal, two of which include the 2022 Chevy Camaro LT1 and 2022 Chevy Camaro 1SS. Both of these trims are equipped with the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 LT1 gasoline engine, rated at 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. Notably, these two vehicles are very close to one another in price, so what’s the difference? Now, GM Authority is diving into the key differentiators between the 2022 Chevy Camaro LT1 and 2022 Chevy Camaro 1SS.
Fox News

Hyundai crushed the 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick awards

If you're looking for a safe car, you'll have a good chance of finding one at one of Hyundai Motor Group's dealerships. Hyundai, Kia and Genesis combined to put 21 vehicles on the 2022 IIHS Top Safety pick list, comprising better than 20 percent of the 101 cars, trucks and SUVs that made it.
CarBuzz.com

2023 Kia Sportage Gets Price Hike But Remains Competitive

The 2023 Kia Sportage made its debut in America last October. It arrived with a completely fresh design, a much larger body that results in superb interior space, and a new plug-in hybrid model with an all-electric range of over 30 miles. Having started production right here in Georgia just weeks ago, Kia has now shared official pricing for the new Sportage.
