Elle Fanning’s Take on Menswear Is Pure Old Hollywood Glamour

As soon as you receive an invite to a fashion show, you ask yourself the question, “what should I wear?” For the singer Tinashe, the answer was somewhat simple. For Etro’s fall 2022 show, she had to wear color. “Etro is all about colors and prints, while normally my uniform is all black. It was fun to explore the Etro universe,” she told Vogue after the event. Thanks to the warm weather, she was able to wear an intricately patterned red, yellow, and purple dress from the label’s spring 2022 collection (look 14, to be precise). The flowing material captured Veronica Etro’s free-spirited vision, while the midriff cutout and halter neckline made the dress pop star-ready.
