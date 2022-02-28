ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella and Gigi Hadid pose with Donatella Versace in front of their latest billboard campaign in Milan

By Janelle Ash For Dailymail.Com
 7 days ago

Bella and Gigi Hadid had the chance to see their latest Versace billboard in person with Donatella Versace herself after a successful Milan Fashion Week.

The Hadid sisters, Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, walked side-by-side in the Versace fashion show over the weekend and took a moment to see their ad up close.

The Italian fashion designer Donatella, 66, tagged along with the supermodel sisters and was even pictured in one of the campaign images beside them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06b995_0eQtq4Fh00
Family: Bella and Gigi Hadid had the chance to see their latest Versace ad in person with Donatella Versace after a successful Milan Fashion Week

'Family,' Bella captioned her post to her nearly 50 million Instagram followers on Sunday morning.

Bella stunned in a 'I love Versace' blue T-shirt with a matching mini skirt and healed boots. Bella's older sister visited the ad in a pair of oversized pinstriped pants with a cropped lime green sweater.

Donatella looked iconic as she was pictured wearing a skintight latex bodysuit and a long black skirt. She pulled the look together with a thick, black Versace belt and latex heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RggHD_0eQtq4Fh00
Visiting in person: The Hadid sisters, Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, walked side-by-side in the Versace fashion show over the weekend and took a moment to see their ad up close
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CM8Ax_0eQtq4Fh00
Sisters: The Italian fashion designer Donatella, 66, tagged along with the supermodel sisters and was even pictured in one of the campaign images beside them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJX0v_0eQtq4Fh00
After the show: 'Family,' Bella captioned her post to her nearly 50 million Instagram followers on Sunday morning

Donatella took to her own Instagram on Sunday morning to share some pictures with the Hadid sisters.

'I’m so lucky to have those I love around me on the days leading up to my show. Here are some pics from the last few days,' the fashion icon captioned her post, adding a kiss emoji.

She posted images styling both Bella and Gigi before the big show, as well as watching the models practice their runway walk. Donatella even posted a sweater in a black crewneck that read 'I love you but I've chosen Versace' on the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23A45S_0eQtq4Fh00
Fittings: Donatella took to her own Instagram on Sunday morning to share some pictures with the Hadid sisters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R69ux_0eQtq4Fh00
Behind the scenes: 'I’m so lucky to have those I love around me on the days leading up to my show. Here are some pics from the last few days,' the fashion icon captioned her post, adding a kiss emoji
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkfRZ_0eQtq4Fh00
Last minute touches: She posted images styling both Bella and Gigi before the big show in Milan

The sisters made headlines after they both bleached their eyebrows to walk the Versace runway. They were joined by Emily Ratajkowski to headline the show.

Mother-of-one Gigi, 26, showed off her model credentials in a daring red cut-out dress while Bella, 25, wore a boxy red dress and long PVC boots and Emily, 30, put on a busty display in a gold string number.

Gigi showed off her incredible figure in the bright dress which had sheer sections across her taut midriff and featured a pretty sweetheart neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEHJo_0eQtq4Fh00
The designer: Donatella even posted a sweater in a black crewneck that read 'I love you but I've chosen Versace' on the front
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDmWa_0eQtq4Fh00
Practice makes perfect: Donatella watched as the models practiced their runway walk backstage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMdAD_0eQtq4Fh00
Versace fashion show: The sisters made headlines after they both bleached their eyebrows to walk the Versace runway

The clinging garment fell to just above her knee and was teamed with a pair of red heeled boots while she toted a bag in the same hue.

Gigi wore her long blonde tresses in a poker straight style and opted for a dramatic makeup look complete with a very dark eye shadow swept across her lids.

Meanwhile Bella showed off her long and toned legs in her boots that were teamed with a short but high neck red dress that had a corset-style section on her midriff.

Watching the Versace show were a series of famous faces including Lily James, Kylie Minogue and Kanye West's ex Julia Fox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbkN2_0eQtq4Fh00
Selfie time: Bella stunned in a 'I love Versace' blue t-shirt with a matching mini skirt and healed boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cl0GI_0eQtq4Fh00
All smiles: Bella's older sister visited the ad in a pair of oversized pinstriped pants with a cropped lime green sweater

