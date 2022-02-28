ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

SAG Awards 2022: Naomi Watts, Helen Mirren and Cynthia Erivo look sensational as they lead the British stars attending this year's ceremony

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

It was a British invasion at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards as some of the UK's most celebrated actors attended the ceremony at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Naomi Watts, Helen Mirren and Cynthia Erivo led the stars as they walked the red carpet ahead of Helen receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's event.

The actress, 76, who is being celebrated for her career in film, looked sensational in a pale pink Prada dress with a scooped neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s35pX_0eQtq3My00
Elegant: Naomi Watts, Helen Mirren and Cynthia Erivo led the British stars attended this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fJiQ_0eQtq3My00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xdNv_0eQtq3My00

The garment also featured a pink floral detail while Helen wore a matching headbang and carried a pink clutch bag.

Styling her tresses into an updo, the Oscar-winning actress completed her look with a pair of Harry Winston diamond earrings.

Naomi, 53, who attended the show alongside her partner Billy Crudup, 53, looked elegant in a black sleeveless dress with a layered detail.

The garment featured a high collar and a pleated embellishment while Naomi also wore a pair of diamond earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1075gs_0eQtq3My00
Stunning: Cynthia's figure-hugging garment featured a sweetheart neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34u6rh_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LacVU_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167sGm_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dpqst_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euJoE_0eQtq3My00
Dazzling! Emilia Jones caught the eye in a bedazzled black gown with a slit up the thigh and semi-sheer panelling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAq4K_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkbbV_0eQtq3My00
Elegant: Emilia opted for a neutral pallet of make-up to enhance her pretty features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUhiG_0eQtq3My00
Chic! British-American actor Andrew Garfield looked seriously stylish in a his pinstripe suit

Cynthia, 35, opted for a more daring look as she donned a bright red metallic dress with a sweetheart neckline.

The film star added to outfit with a pair of diamond earrings while she also wrapped up in a red woolly jacket.

Best Actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch cut a dapper figure as he arrived alongside his wife Sophie Hunter.

The film star, 45, who is nominated for his leading role in The Power Of The Dog, sported a classic black blazer and trousers which he paired with a white shirt and black tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCzPi_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzEkg_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoDd0_0eQtq3My00
Looking good: Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan attended the event alongside his partner Anjli Mohindra

Theatre director Sophie looked incredible in a sleeveless sheer gown with a multi-coloured floral pattern.

Styling her brunette locks into an updo, she added to her outwith a pair of sunglasses and a clutch bag.

Charlotte Hope cut a glamorous figure as she attended the event alongside her boyfriend Ruairi O'Connor.

The English Game star, donned a peach long-sleeved dress with a layered detail and a turtle neck.

Styling her auburn locks into loose waves, Charlotte put on a loved-up display with Ruairi as the pair shared a kiss while posing for the cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akbQx_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYdJn_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVmZO_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXU01_0eQtq3My00
Pose: Cynthia wrapped up for the star-studded show in a red woolly jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0CNF_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brWAq_0eQtq3My00
Smart: Benedict, who is nominated for his leading role in The Power Of The Dog, sported a classic black blazer and trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxPJ4_0eQtq3My00
Fashion: Theatre director Sophie looked incredible in a sleeveless sheer gown with a multi-coloured floral pattern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWdZE_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsupW_0eQtq3My00
Praise: Benedict has won rave reviews for his performance in The Power Of The Dog 

Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for Leading Actor for his role in Tick, Tick... Boom! looked smart in a black pinstripe suit

Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan attended the event alongside his partner Anjli Mohindra.

The actor, 37, wore a teal blazer which he paired with a white shirt and a black bow tie and trousers.

Anjili ensured all eyes were on her as she donned a dark green sleeveless gown and a pair of black heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tADt0_0eQtq3My00
Smooch: Charlotte Hope cut a glamorous figure as she attended the event alongside her boyfriend Ruairi O'Connor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvEXW_0eQtq3My00
Suave: Andrew Garfield looked smart in a black pinstripe suit 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oA8qU_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rUK9_0eQtq3My00
Role: Andrew was nominated for Leading Actor for his role in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Actor Douglas Hodge looked dapper in a navy velvet suit and showed his support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion by wearing a pin in the colours of the Ukranian flag.

Juno Temple showed off her sense of style in a shimmering gold gown with structured shoulders.

The actress styled her platinum blonde locks into a ponytail and added to her outfit with an armband.

CODA star Emilia Jones opted for a daring look in a black crop top and matching bottoms wich she wore under a sheer dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sv9Yh_0eQtq3My00
Sizzling: CODA star Emilia opted for a daring look in a black crop top and matching bottoms wich she wore under a sheer dress

The garment featured a sequinned detail while the star added height to her frame with a pair of heels.

It wasn't just the Brits looking sensational on the red carpet, as Irish actress Caitriona Balfe turned heads in a red dress with a plunging neckline and leg split while she also sported black heels.

Caitriona's Belfast co-star Jamie Dornan looked dapper in a dark grey suit and black bow tie while director Kenneth Branagh opted for a classic three-piece suit.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrate the best of film and television in Hollywood.

There was no confirmed host for the presentation, and there hasn't been one since 2020 when Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jX0Ww_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BciK_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWO0z_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgBW0_0eQtq3My00
Suave: Caitriona's Belfast co-star Jamie Dornan looked dapper in a dark grey suit and black bow tie while director Kenneth Branagh opted for a classic three-piece suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OStP_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6UG3_0eQtq3My00
Belfast: Jamie, Caitriona, Jude Hill, Kenneth and Ciaran Hinds all posed for snaps together at the ceremony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvxA1_0eQtq3My00
Project: Caitriona was nominated for Supporting Actress for her role in Belfast 

Fran Drescher, the newly-appointed SAG-AFTRA president, said last month: 'After such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards.'

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens named the nominees in a presentation via Instagram Live last month.

Hit TV shows Succession and Ted Lasso lead the nominees and are tied with a total of five nominations each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apapV_0eQtq3My00
Support: Douglas Hodge looked dapper in a navy velvet suit and showed his support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion by wearing a pin in the colours of the Ukranian flag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrOcz_0eQtq3My00
Dapper: Andrew was every inch the Hollywood hunk at the A-list event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSQoD_0eQtq3My00
Cheers! Brian proudly held up his SAG statue after being awarded the gong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NdSJ_0eQtq3My00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIkJr_0eQtq3My00
Joyful: Cynthia Erivo and American actress Demi Singleton were in jubilant spirits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VifL5_0eQtq3My00
Tearful! Helen seemed emotional during one stage in the evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2EwB_0eQtq3My00

Helen - who has received a total of five SAG Awards from 13 nominations - will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honor.

'Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent,' Drescher said in a statement.

'Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II.'

'She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances.'

The accolades are given out by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Founded in 1952, the awards recognise outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Emotional: Michael Keaton got tearful as he won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Dopesick

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR66b_0eQtq3My00
Mind of a goldfish: Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTtBK_0eQtq3My00
Epic: Lee Jung-Jae beat out three actors from Succession to earn Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXpDF_0eQtq3My00
Stunner: Jung Ho-yeon also won for Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY1Si_0eQtq3My00
Icon: Brian Cox accepted the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series on behalf of the Succession cast

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TeKA_0eQtq3My00
History: Troy Kotsur became the first ever deaf individual to win a SAG Award for his role in CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmgVx_0eQtq3My00
Can't believe it: Jessica Chastain was shocked as she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYCk4_0eQtq3My00
Ace: Will Smith won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dame Helen Mirren is elegant in black and gold while Vanessa Hudgens stuns in lilac as they pose for portraits ahead of the SAG Awards ceremony

Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are set to be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 27. And, Dame Helen Mirren, 76, was elegant in black and gold while Vanessa Hudgens, 33, stunned in lilac as they posed for portraits ahead of the upcoming SAG Awards ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dame Helen Mirren, 76, shows off her impeccable sense of style in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana gown to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards

Dame Helen Mirren showed off her impeccable sense of style as she arrived at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday. The iconic British actress has been awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the glittering ceremony. The actress, 76,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute To Her Peers at SAG Awards

At the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Helen Mirren accepted the Life Achievement Award from Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett. “She loves collaboration, she loves to act, she loves to play,” said Winslet of Mirren, introducing her via Zoom to the SAG Awards stage. “Her performances give us real human beings, unvarnished, untethered. She’s a privilege to watch.”More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Analysis: 'CODA' and Jessica Chastain Wins Shake Up Oscar RaceAndrew Garfield's SAG Awards Suit Was Inspired by The Beatles' 'Get Back' Documentary (Exclusive)SAG Awards Snubs: Top Nominees 'House of Gucci,' 'The Power of the Dog' Shut Out Blanchett took...
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

These were our favorite looks from this year’s SAG awards

It’s our favorite season of the year: Awards. Since the Golden Globes ceremony didn’t technically happen this year, awards season officially kicked off with the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, and wow, it was great to see some fashion walk down the red carpet. The COVID-19...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Halston
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Oscar Isaac
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Cynthia Erivo Wows in All-Red Louis Vuitton Look at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Cynthia Erivo is turning heads in her all-red ensemble at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress and singer stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton look, featuring a red vinyl strapless gown with a matching vinyl faux fur cape embroidered with black, red and silver crystals and chains. Erivo also wore custom vinyl sandals by the French label.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsRed Carpet Photos at the 2022 Brit AwardsLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022 She topped off the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Erivo was styled by Jason Bolden,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#British#The Power Of The Dog
ComicBook

The Desperate Hour Star Naomi Watts Talks the Film's Emotional and Physical Challenges

In some cases, a film that unfolds in real time can feel like nothing more than a gimmick to draw attention to it that a storyline might not entirely offer, but in the case of The Desperate Hour, audiences witness how quickly a tragedy can unfold and how it can impact unsuspecting victims. Throughout most of the film's run time, audiences see actor Naomi Watts not only attempt to cope with past trauma, but also one that she finds herself thrust into the middle of, yet without the power to directly intervene. The Desperate Hour hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on February 25th.
MOVIES
Grazia

'Be On Time And Don't Be An Ass': Helen Mirren Shared Her Life Advice At The SAG Awards

At last night's SAG Awards, national treasure Dame Helen Mirren was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising her extraordinary career. Introducing her virtually Kate Winslet, who was unable to attend the ceremony, said: 'She’s the opposite of grand. Instead, she’s the actress who wants to roll up her sleeves with the rest of us.' Kate added: 'Your commitment and integrity inspire us all. Women just get better with age.'
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Naomi Watts, 53, and her nominated partner Billy Crudup make their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards FOUR years after they were first linked

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup made their red carpet debut at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, four years after they were first linked. The Loudest Voice actress, 53, who was not nominated on the night, supported her partner who had been given a nod in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series (The Morning Show), but lost out to Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game).
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Helen Mirren Felt Like a ‘Prom Queen’ at 2022 SAG Awards

Helen Mirren was the belle of the ball at the 2022 SAG Awards, where she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor makes her the awards' most decorated recipient, with 13 nominations and five SAG wins. Mirren told “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Jenn Lahmers, “I feel like the prom queen, homecoming queen… I never went to a prom, ‘cause I’m English, so finally I get to go to my prom… My lifetime achievement prom.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy