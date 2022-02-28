SAG Awards 2022: Naomi Watts, Helen Mirren and Cynthia Erivo look sensational as they lead the British stars attending this year's ceremony

It was a British invasion at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards as some of the UK's most celebrated actors attended the ceremony at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Naomi Watts, Helen Mirren and Cynthia Erivo led the stars as they walked the red carpet ahead of Helen receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's event.

The actress, 76, who is being celebrated for her career in film, looked sensational in a pale pink Prada dress with a scooped neckline.

Elegant: Naomi Watts, Helen Mirren and Cynthia Erivo led the British stars attended this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday

The garment also featured a pink floral detail while Helen wore a matching headbang and carried a pink clutch bag.

Styling her tresses into an updo, the Oscar-winning actress completed her look with a pair of Harry Winston diamond earrings.

Naomi, 53, who attended the show alongside her partner Billy Crudup, 53, looked elegant in a black sleeveless dress with a layered detail.

The garment featured a high collar and a pleated embellishment while Naomi also wore a pair of diamond earrings.

Stunning: Cynthia's figure-hugging garment featured a sweetheart neckline

Dazzling! Emilia Jones caught the eye in a bedazzled black gown with a slit up the thigh and semi-sheer panelling

Elegant: Emilia opted for a neutral pallet of make-up to enhance her pretty features

Chic! British-American actor Andrew Garfield looked seriously stylish in a his pinstripe suit

Cynthia, 35, opted for a more daring look as she donned a bright red metallic dress with a sweetheart neckline.

The film star added to outfit with a pair of diamond earrings while she also wrapped up in a red woolly jacket.

Best Actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch cut a dapper figure as he arrived alongside his wife Sophie Hunter.

The film star, 45, who is nominated for his leading role in The Power Of The Dog, sported a classic black blazer and trousers which he paired with a white shirt and black tie.

Looking good: Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan attended the event alongside his partner Anjli Mohindra

Theatre director Sophie looked incredible in a sleeveless sheer gown with a multi-coloured floral pattern.

Styling her brunette locks into an updo, she added to her outwith a pair of sunglasses and a clutch bag.

Charlotte Hope cut a glamorous figure as she attended the event alongside her boyfriend Ruairi O'Connor.

The English Game star, donned a peach long-sleeved dress with a layered detail and a turtle neck.

Styling her auburn locks into loose waves, Charlotte put on a loved-up display with Ruairi as the pair shared a kiss while posing for the cameras.

Pose: Cynthia wrapped up for the star-studded show in a red woolly jacket

Smart: Benedict, who is nominated for his leading role in The Power Of The Dog, sported a classic black blazer and trousers

Fashion: Theatre director Sophie looked incredible in a sleeveless sheer gown with a multi-coloured floral pattern

Praise: Benedict has won rave reviews for his performance in The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for Leading Actor for his role in Tick, Tick... Boom! looked smart in a black pinstripe suit

Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan attended the event alongside his partner Anjli Mohindra.

The actor, 37, wore a teal blazer which he paired with a white shirt and a black bow tie and trousers.

Anjili ensured all eyes were on her as she donned a dark green sleeveless gown and a pair of black heels.

Smooch: Charlotte Hope cut a glamorous figure as she attended the event alongside her boyfriend Ruairi O'Connor

Suave: Andrew Garfield looked smart in a black pinstripe suit

Role: Andrew was nominated for Leading Actor for his role in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Actor Douglas Hodge looked dapper in a navy velvet suit and showed his support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion by wearing a pin in the colours of the Ukranian flag.

Juno Temple showed off her sense of style in a shimmering gold gown with structured shoulders.

The actress styled her platinum blonde locks into a ponytail and added to her outfit with an armband.

CODA star Emilia Jones opted for a daring look in a black crop top and matching bottoms wich she wore under a sheer dress.

Sizzling: CODA star Emilia opted for a daring look in a black crop top and matching bottoms wich she wore under a sheer dress

The garment featured a sequinned detail while the star added height to her frame with a pair of heels.

It wasn't just the Brits looking sensational on the red carpet, as Irish actress Caitriona Balfe turned heads in a red dress with a plunging neckline and leg split while she also sported black heels.

Caitriona's Belfast co-star Jamie Dornan looked dapper in a dark grey suit and black bow tie while director Kenneth Branagh opted for a classic three-piece suit.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrate the best of film and television in Hollywood.

There was no confirmed host for the presentation, and there hasn't been one since 2020 when Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the show.

Suave: Caitriona's Belfast co-star Jamie Dornan looked dapper in a dark grey suit and black bow tie while director Kenneth Branagh opted for a classic three-piece suit

Belfast: Jamie, Caitriona, Jude Hill, Kenneth and Ciaran Hinds all posed for snaps together at the ceremony

Project: Caitriona was nominated for Supporting Actress for her role in Belfast

Fran Drescher, the newly-appointed SAG-AFTRA president, said last month: 'After such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards.'

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens named the nominees in a presentation via Instagram Live last month.

Hit TV shows Succession and Ted Lasso lead the nominees and are tied with a total of five nominations each.

Support: Douglas Hodge looked dapper in a navy velvet suit and showed his support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion by wearing a pin in the colours of the Ukranian flag

Dapper: Andrew was every inch the Hollywood hunk at the A-list event

Cheers! Brian proudly held up his SAG statue after being awarded the gong

Joyful: Cynthia Erivo and American actress Demi Singleton were in jubilant spirits

Tearful! Helen seemed emotional during one stage in the evening

Helen - who has received a total of five SAG Awards from 13 nominations - will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honor.

'Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent,' Drescher said in a statement.

'Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II.'

'She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances.'

The accolades are given out by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Founded in 1952, the awards recognise outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Emotional: Michael Keaton got tearful as he won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Dopesick

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

Mind of a goldfish: Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Epic: Lee Jung-Jae beat out three actors from Succession to earn Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Stunner: Jung Ho-yeon also won for Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Icon: Brian Cox accepted the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series on behalf of the Succession cast

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

History: Troy Kotsur became the first ever deaf individual to win a SAG Award for his role in CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Can't believe it: Jessica Chastain was shocked as she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Ace: Will Smith won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER