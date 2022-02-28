West Side Story winner Ariana DeBose is glamorous in a pink off-the-shoulder gown as she arrives at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Ariana DeBose had all eyes on her on Sunday as she hit the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The 31-year-old actress stunned in a glamorous pink gown ahead of winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her acclaimed part in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story.

The stage and screen star showed off her stunningly fit figure in the pink off-the-shoulder Valentino gown.

The look was suffused with classic Hollywood glamour and appeared to be unabashedly inspired by Marilyn Monroe's iconic pink gown from Howard Hawks' classic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Her dress was part of Valentino's Spring 2022 collection and was decorated with a voluminous bustle at the back.

She added some extra sparkle to the gorgeous look with a delicate diamond necklace and a matching diamond bracelet.

Ariana's hair was styled by celebrity beauty pro Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who swept her long pixie cut to one side, using TSD Hair Extensions to add extra length to the 'do.

To ensure her hair remained sleek and shiny throughout the night, Takisha used the Maui Moisture Strength & Length + Castor & Neem Oil Shampoo and Conditioner to prep the locks, before locking the style in place with the brand's Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse.

Meanwhile her makeup look was created to give her ensemble a 'rock and roll flair', with her beauty pro Andrea Tiller revealing: 'For Ariana’s beauty look tonight, we wanted to give her a rock and roll flair since her dress was so classic.

'I decided to give her an edgy smokey eye with a pop of color.

had seen an orchid a few days before that matched her dress perfectly and was inspired to recreate that color on her eyes.'

To achieve that floral-inspired shade, Andrea used products from Lancôme, including the Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick in Quartz Rose and the brand's Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Reflet D'Amethyste.

Ariana's eyes were finished off with the Idôle Waterproof Liquid Liner and a slick of the new Idôle Waterproof Mascara.

The actress won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the role of Anita in West Side Story, a role which previously earned Rita Moreno an Academy Award for the previous 1961 film adaptation.

'My heart is beating in my chest right now,' she admitted as she took to the stage to accept her SAG award.

'It's taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor.

'My roots come from the dance world, and the Broadway stage, and the person we see on the screen took every bit of me, but she took ten years to make, and I'm extremely proud of her and of our film,' she gushed.

'And I really do believe when you recognize one of us, you recognize all of us in a way.'

She thanked her director, Steven Spielberg.

She said she was grateful to him for 'believing in the possibility of not only my talent, but of that of my colleagues,' and called the film a 'labor of love.'

Both Spielberg's version and the 1961 Robert Wise adaptation were inspired by the original stage musical, with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Arthur Laurents and original choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Her character is the girlfriend of Bernardo, the doomed leader of the Puerto Rican gang The Sharks.

Although Spielberg's adaptation did poorly at the box office, where it has so far failed to make back its $100 million budget, it was a smashing success with critics, many of whom singled out Ariana's performance as the strongest in the film.

In an interview with Today's Willie Geist, she admitted that she initially refused Spielberg's request that she read lines at an audition because she feared she didn't have enough time while also performing in her Tony-nominated Donna Summers musical.

But she still sang and danced for the auteur, and he was impressed to call her back for another meeting, after which she got the part.

The singer joked that she was nervous to even call her mother after Spielberg told her to keep her casting secret for three months.

'At that point I was convinced maybe I'm being bugged,' she sheepishly admitted.

She also gushed about her Academy Award nomination for supporting actress, recalling how she used to mouth 'I'd like to thank the Academy' when she would stay up to watch the Oscars as a child.

There is no confirmed host for this evening's ceremony, and there hasn't been one since 2020 when Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the show.

Fran Drescher, the newly-appointed SAG-AFTRA president, said last month: 'After such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards.'

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens named the nominees in a presentation via Instagram Live last month.

Hit TV shows Succession and Ted Lasso lead the nominees and are tied with a total of five nominations each.

Helen Mirren — who has received a total of five SAG Awards from 13 nominations — will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honor.

The accolades are given out by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Founded in 1952, the awards recognize outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER