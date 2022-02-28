ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

West Side Story winner Ariana DeBose is glamorous in a pink off-the-shoulder gown as she arrives at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Ariana DeBose had all eyes on her on Sunday as she hit the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The 31-year-old actress stunned in a glamorous pink gown ahead of winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her acclaimed part in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story.

The stage and screen star showed off her stunningly fit figure in the pink off-the-shoulder Valentino gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfpXC_0eQtq2UF00
Pretty in pink: Ariana DeBose, 31, showed off her classic Hollywood glamour in a pink Valentino gown on Sunday at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica

The look was suffused with classic Hollywood glamour and appeared to be unabashedly inspired by Marilyn Monroe's iconic pink gown from Howard Hawks' classic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Her dress was part of Valentino's Spring 2022 collection and was decorated with a voluminous bustle at the back.

She added some extra sparkle to the gorgeous look with a delicate diamond necklace and a matching diamond bracelet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZwWI_0eQtq2UF00
Standing out: Her dress was part of Valentino's Spring 2022 collection and was decorated with a voluminous bustle at the back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03u7GE_0eQtq2UF00
Old school: The look was suffused with classic Hollywood glamour and appeared to be unabashedly inspired by Marilyn Monroe's iconic pink gown from Howard Hawks' classic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJ2JC_0eQtq2UF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWnaf_0eQtq2UF00
Stunner: She added some extra sparkle to the gorgeous look with a delicate diamond necklace and a matching diamond bracelet. Ariana wore her hair styled in a long pixie cut, with her highlighted tresses swept dramatically to one side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwhBW_0eQtq2UF00

SAG 2022 WINNERS: FIRST GLANCE

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart ('Hacks')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'Succession' (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur ('CODA')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith ('King Richard')

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'CODA' (Apple Original Films)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'No Time to Die'

'Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Squid Game'

Ariana's hair was styled by celebrity beauty pro Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who swept her long pixie cut to one side, using TSD Hair Extensions to add extra length to the 'do.

To ensure her hair remained sleek and shiny throughout the night, Takisha used the Maui Moisture Strength & Length + Castor & Neem Oil Shampoo and Conditioner to prep the locks, before locking the style in place with the brand's Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse.

Meanwhile her makeup look was created to give her ensemble a 'rock and roll flair', with her beauty pro Andrea Tiller revealing: 'For Ariana’s beauty look tonight, we wanted to give her a rock and roll flair since her dress was so classic.

'I decided to give her an edgy smokey eye with a pop of color.

had seen an orchid a few days before that matched her dress perfectly and was inspired to recreate that color on her eyes.'

To achieve that floral-inspired shade, Andrea used products from Lancôme, including the Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick in Quartz Rose and the brand's Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Reflet D'Amethyste.

Ariana's eyes were finished off with the Idôle Waterproof Liquid Liner and a slick of the new Idôle Waterproof Mascara.

The actress won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the role of Anita in West Side Story, a role which previously earned Rita Moreno an Academy Award for the previous 1961 film adaptation.

'My heart is beating in my chest right now,' she admitted as she took to the stage to accept her SAG award.

'It's taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor.

'My roots come from the dance world, and the Broadway stage, and the person we see on the screen took every bit of me, but she took ten years to make, and I'm extremely proud of her and of our film,' she gushed.

'And I really do believe when you recognize one of us, you recognize all of us in a way.'

She thanked her director, Steven Spielberg.

She said she was grateful to him for 'believing in the possibility of not only my talent, but of that of my colleagues,' and called the film a 'labor of love.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oP4Ej_0eQtq2UF00
In good company: The actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the role of Anita in West Side Story, a role which previously earned Rita Moreno an Academy Award for the 1961 adaptation

Both Spielberg's version and the 1961 Robert Wise adaptation were inspired by the original stage musical, with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Arthur Laurents and original choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Her character is the girlfriend of Bernardo, the doomed leader of the Puerto Rican gang The Sharks.

Although Spielberg's adaptation did poorly at the box office, where it has so far failed to make back its $100 million budget, it was a smashing success with critics, many of whom singled out Ariana's performance as the strongest in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29txI3_0eQtq2UF00
Supporting: Her character is the girlfriend of Bernardo, the doomed leader of the Puerto Rican gang The Sharks

In an interview with Today's Willie Geist, she admitted that she initially refused Spielberg's request that she read lines at an audition because she feared she didn't have enough time while also performing in her Tony-nominated Donna Summers musical.

But she still sang and danced for the auteur, and he was impressed to call her back for another meeting, after which she got the part.

The singer joked that she was nervous to even call her mother after Spielberg told her to keep her casting secret for three months.

'At that point I was convinced maybe I'm being bugged,' she sheepishly admitted.

She also gushed about her Academy Award nomination for supporting actress, recalling how she used to mouth 'I'd like to thank the Academy' when she would stay up to watch the Oscars as a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5uEw_0eQtq2UF00
Winning them over: Although Spielberg's adaptation did poorly at the box office, where it has so far failed to make back its $100 million budget, it was a smashing success with critics, many of whom singled out Ariana's performance as the strongest in the film
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmzrP_0eQtq2UF00
Confidence: In an interview with Today's Willie Geist, she said she refused Spielberg's request that she read lines at an audition because she feared she didn't have enough time while also performing on Broadway, but he was impressed enough to cast her

There is no confirmed host for this evening's ceremony, and there hasn't been one since 2020 when Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the show.

Fran Drescher, the newly-appointed SAG-AFTRA president, said last month: 'After such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards.'

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens named the nominees in a presentation via Instagram Live last month.

Hit TV shows Succession and Ted Lasso lead the nominees and are tied with a total of five nominations each.

Helen Mirren — who has received a total of five SAG Awards from 13 nominations — will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honor.

The accolades are given out by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Founded in 1952, the awards recognize outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR66b_0eQtq2UF00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTtBK_0eQtq2UF00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXpDF_0eQtq2UF00

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY1Si_0eQtq2UF00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TeKA_0eQtq2UF00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmgVx_0eQtq2UF00

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYCk4_0eQtq2UF00

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, triple-threat Ariana Debose takes Willie Geist to one of her favorite spots, Bond 45. Debose, who made her name in Broadway shows like “Hamilton” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” talks making the leap to movies with “The Prom” and “West Side Story.” DeBose talks about her career and what it feels like to be the first Afro-Latina and openly queer actor of color to be nominated by the Academy.Feb. 27, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halston
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Hollywood Reporter

‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose Wins First SAG Award for Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose took home the the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for West Side Story at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday.  The actress was nominated alongside Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) and Ruth Negga (Passing). More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Analysis: 'CODA' and Jessica Chastain Wins Shake Up Oscar RaceAndrew Garfield's SAG Awards Suit Was Inspired by The Beatles' 'Get Back' Documentary (Exclusive)SAG Awards Snubs: Top Nominees 'House of Gucci,' 'The Power of the Dog' Shut Out The award marked DeBose’s first nomination and win. “It’s taken a long time...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Story#The Pink#Academy Award#Howard Hawks#Hbo#Coda
Effingham Radio

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

On Sunday night (February 27th) the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired on TNT and TBS. “Together again” was the theme of the show, and for the third year in a row, there was no host. Nicholas Braun, Javier Bardem, and Elle Fanning kicked off the evening...
CELEBRITIES
WSET

Catch a shooting star: Five minutes with 'West Side Story' heroine Ariana DeBose

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "West Side Story" is available on Disney+ starting Wednesday. That's fantastic news for both those who have seen the film and those who haven't (who really, really should). It also allowed me the opportunity to talk to Ariana DeBose. If I were to handpick someone to talk to from "West Side Story," it would be DeBose.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy