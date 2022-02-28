ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major floods swamp Australia's east coast, claiming 8 lives

 7 days ago

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane were under...

Bindi Irwin reveals the 'unfathomable damage' as Australia Zoo is hit by the devastating floods: 'It's been a long road but we've been able to reopen'

Bindi Irwin revealed on Saturday that Australia Zoo has been impacted by the devastating floods affecting northern New South Wales and Queensland. The wildlife warrior, 23, shared video footage to Instagram of herself cradling her nearly one-year-old daughter Grace at home in Queensland, and detailed the extent of damage to her family's zoo.
Now TASMANIA is flooding: Dire warning of a 'life-threatening' storm heading towards the island's east coast as record rain kills eight people in NSW and Queensland

Residents of eastern Tasmania are being warned to brace for severe thunderstorms and potentially dangerous flash flooding in some areas. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the state's east coast, and parts of the southeast and northeast for Monday afternoon. 'An unstable and humid easterly...
Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster claims at least 14 lives

The torrential rain — as much as eight inches — is forecast for Australia’s largest city and surrounding areas late on Wednesday and early on Thursday. Sydney was preparing for dangerous flash flooding as population centres farther north began a massive clean-up operation after record floods claimed at least 14 lives.
Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
Australia at climate ‘precipice’, scientists warn, as major flooding hits eastern areas of country

As parts of Australia battle devastating flooding, climate scientists have warned the country is at a “precipice”, as the worsening climate crisis ramps up the impacts on the country. The warning came after a United Nations report into the climate crisis around the world described an “atlas of human suffering” which is on course to bring “irreversible” changes to many parts of the world, including Australia and New Zealand. In a fact sheet assessing the crisis in Australasia, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report said the continent was already experiencing extreme events such as heatwaves, droughts, floods,...
I am leaving Australia’s torture chambers after nine years – but what I have is the worst kind of freedom

These are the hardest days, and they are slowly passing. This early morning, before the sun had risen, I was remembering Nauru. In our first year detained in the camp on Nauru, I remember most of the asylum seekers were completely depressed. I witnessed the suicide of one soul destroyed by this island. Death by self-immolation was the worst scene I had watched in my life. This was the new reality for us on Nauru. We were there, my cousin and I, for six years.
