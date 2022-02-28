Major floods swamp Australia's east coast, claiming 8 lives

These are the hardest days, and they are slowly passing. This early morning, before the sun had risen, I was remembering Nauru. In our first year detained in the camp on Nauru, I remember most of the asylum seekers were completely depressed. I witnessed the suicide of one soul destroyed by this island. Death by self-immolation was the worst scene I had watched in my life. This was the new reality for us on Nauru. We were there, my cousin and I, for six years.

