Accidents

Dramatic moment a young woman's roof collapses as torrential rain batters Queensland causing deadly floods

By Ashlea Knickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Thousands of homes have been damaged or submerged in Queensland's devastating storm that emergency services can't reach them all.

Alyssa Mahoney, 18, shared a video on Saturday of the moment the roof of her home in Toowoomba, 136km west of Brisbane, caved in under heavy rainfall.

Ms Mahoney said she had only been living in the home for three months and was recording the video to show her housemate strange bubbling in the roof's paint.

Alyssa Mahoney, 18, shared a video on Saturday of the roof of her home in Toowoomba, southeast Queensland, caving in under heavy rainfall
Ms Mahoney said she had only been living in the home for three months when the roof caved in and was recording the bubbling paint to show her housemate

'Was a pool room to start with, so stoked to have a sun roof with it,' she joked.

Commenters were amazed by the sudden damage and shared their own stories from Queensland's recent wild weather.

'We just had to pull all our insulation out where water was leaking to prevent this, we've been waiting three days for SES to tarp house,' one wrote.

'The exact same thing happened to me girl I’m not even phased no more,' another said.

'Here’s a tip for those with roof leaks get a screwdriver and pop small holes in the ceiling it’ll prevent this happening,' one commenter shared.

Commenters on the video wrote they had similar experiences during southeast Queensland's wild weather and shared their rain-proofing tips
Ms Mahoney is one of several residents who experienced weather damage in Toowoomba due to southeast Queensland's widespread flooding

Toowoomba has experienced flash flooding since Saturday as part of southeast Queensland current widespread flooding event.

The local council created a dashboard showing roads affected by weather conditions.

At least seven people have already died in the worst flood in Queensland since 2011.

A 'major flooding' alert was issued to residents along the Brisbane River just after 8pm on Sunday night as homeowners prepared for the river to peak at 4m on Monday.

Some 49,000 houses across the region have been left without power with residents already fleeing their homes in Rosalie and Milton.

Toowoomba Regional Council created a Disaster Dashboard showing road conditions in the area (closures marked in red, water over road marked by hazard symbol, flood marked by blue)
Residents south of the Queensland border in Lismore were urged to evacuate the town on Monday after the Wilson River broke its levee overnight

Residents south of the Queensland border in Lismore were urged to evacuate the town on Monday after the Wilson River broke its levee overnight.

Several residents were seen boarding boats with pets and loved ones while battling heavy rain.

Richmond Police District warned residents to avoid driving in floodwater as SES crews remain overwhelmed by calls for help.

'Due to heavy flooding the Lismore CBD is inundated with water and is now off limits to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic,' the warning reads.

'Motorists are reminded NOT to drive through flood waters… for the safety of YOU and your FAMILY please evacuate the township now.'

North Lismore, South Lismore, Lismore CBD, East Lismore, Girards Hill, Woodburn, Swan Bay, Coraki, Marshalls Creek and Bilinudgel are also under threat.

Floodwaters have reached their highest levels in half a century along Wilsons River after reaching 12.26m at 5am - smashing the 12.15m record set in March 1974.

Queensland Flood Warnings as of 11am Monday

Major Flood Warnings

Brisbane River

Bremer River

Warrill Creek

Mary River

Logan River

Albert River

Noosa River

Condamine River

Balonne River

Eyre Creek

Minor Flood Warnings

Lockyer Creek

Laidley Creek

Maroochy River

Mooloolah River

Coochin Creek

Myall Creek

Charleys Creek

Georgina River

Stanley River

Dawson River

Moderate Flood Warnings

Barker Creek

Barambah Creeks

Lower Burnett River

Auburn River

Macintyre River

Weir River

Moonie River

Paroo River

Upper Brisbane River

Nerang River

Coomera River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers Catchments

Source: BoM

