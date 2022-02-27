ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Immediate radical cystectomy versus BCG immunotherapy for T1 high-grade non-muscle-invasive squamous bladder cancer: an international multi-centre collaboration

World J Urol. 2022 Feb 26. doi: 10.1007/s00345-022-03958-9. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare cancer-specific mortality (CSM) and overall mortality (OM) between immediate radical cystectomy (RC) and Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) immunotherapy for T1 squamous bladder cancer (BCa). METHODS: We retrospectively analysed 188 T1 high-grade squamous BCa patients...

