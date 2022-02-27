ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Fatty Acid Binding Protein 6 Inhibition Decreases Cell Cycle Progression, Migration and Autophagy in Bladder Cancers

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 2 days ago

Int J Mol Sci. 2022 Feb 15;23(4):2154. doi: 10.3390/ijms23042154. Bladder cancer (BC) has a high recurrence rate worldwide. The aim of this study was to evaluate the role of fatty acid binding protein 6 (FABP6) in proliferation and migration in human bladder...

www.docwirenews.com

scitechdaily.com

COVID Spike Protein Binds to Heart’s Vascular Cells – May Contribute to Severe Microvascular Damage

A new study has shown how SARS-CoV-2 may contribute to severe microvascular damage seen in severely-ill COVID-19 patients by transforming human heart vascular cells into inflammatory cells, without infecting them. The University of Bristol-led research, published in Clinical Science, indicates blocking antibodies could represent a new treatment to alleviate cardiovascular complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Pancreatic Cancer: Cellular Process Points To Potential Treatment Target

Drug resistance is a major obstacle in the treatment of cancers. In an aggressive type of pancreatic cancer, for instance, drug resistance is associated with the suppression of programmed cell death, which results in the uncontrolled growth of cancer cells. Until recently, the process underlying this phenomenon had remained unknown. A team of researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin have now elucidated the way in which different factors interact in order to enable these cancer cells to survive. They were able to show that inhibition of a key protein limits cancer growth. The researchers’ findings, which have been published in PNAS*, may herald a new treatment target for aggressive cancers.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Non-invasive laser treatment destroys cancerous tumors in just 5 minutes

BEIJING, China — A single five-minute treatment has the ability to destroy cancerous tumors without invasive surgery or noticeable side-effects, a new study reveals. Researchers at Tsinghua University say the promising procedure uses a laser to heat nanomaterials injected into the tumor — heating the cells and killing them.
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Patients with rare skin cancer face 40% recurrence rate

Patients treated for Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) face a five-year recurrence rate of 40%—markedly higher than the recurrence rates for melanoma and other skin cancers, according to research published today in JAMA Dermatology. Additionally, in the study cohort of more than 600 patients, 95% of MCC recurrences happened in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Drug Could Prevent Tumor Metastasis by Putting Cancer Cells to Sleep

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers develop a nanoparticle-based drug delivery system based on corn to target cancer cells

Nanomaterials have revolutionized the world of cancer therapy, and plant-derived nanoparticles have the added advantage of being cost-effective and easy to mass produce. Researchers from Tokyo University of Science have recently developed novel corn-derived bionanoparticles for targeting cancer cells directly, via an immune mechanism. The results are encouraging, and the technique has demonstrated efficacy in treating tumor-bearing laboratory mice. Moreover, no serious adverse effects have been reported in mice so far.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Investigating the effect of iron supplementation on skeletal muscle atrophy in cancer patients

The effect of iron supplementation on skeletal muscle atrophy in cancer patients and sufferers from other wasting diseases has been investigated by a team of Italian and Belgian scientists which studied causes of these conditions in humans and mouse models. The findings, published today in EMBO Reports, shed light on wasting mechanisms in advanced stage cancer patients, for whom prevalence of devastating skeletal muscle atrophy known generally as cachexia reaches 80%.
CANCER
Nature.com

Organoids reveal the neurodevelopmental consequences of mutations

Identifying the underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms by which mutations cause human neurological disorders requires model systems that recapitulate key aspects of human brain development and function. Two new studies of mutations linked to distinct neurological conditions - autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) - use human brain organoids to identify mutation-driven alterations to cell lineage trajectories during early brain development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
Nature.com

Defined tumor antigen-specific T cells potentiate personalized TCR-T cell therapy and prediction of immunotherapy response

Personalized immunotherapy targeting tumor-specific antigens (TSAs) could generate efficient and safe antitumor immune response without damaging normal tissues. Although neoantigen vaccines have shown therapeutic effect in clinic trials, precise prediction of neoantigens from tumor mutations is still challenging. The host antitumor immune response selects and activates T cells recognizing tumor antigens. Hence, T cells engineered with T-cell receptors (TCRs) from these naturally occurring tumor antigen-specific T (Tas) cells in a patient will target personal TSAs in his/her tumor. To establish such a personalized TCR-T cell therapy, we comprehensively characterized T cells in tumor and its adjacent tissues by single-cell mRNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), TCR sequencing (TCR-seq) and in vitro neoantigen stimulation. Compared to bystander T cells circulating among tissues, Tas cells were characterized by tumor enrichment, tumor-specific clonal expansion and neoantigen specificity. We found that CXCL13 is a unique marker for both CD4+ and CD8+ Tas cells. Importantly, TCR-T cells expressing TCRs from Tas cells showed significant therapeutic effects on autologous patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors. Intratumoral Tas cell levels measured by CXCL13 expression precisely predicted the response to immune checkpoint blockade, indicating a critical role of Tas cells in the antitumor immunity. We further identified CD200 and ENTPD1 as surface markers for CD4+ and CD8+ Tas cells respectively, which enabled the isolation of Tas cells from tumor by Fluorescence Activating Cell Sorter (FACS) sorting. Overall, our results suggest that TCR-T cells engineered with Tas TCRs are a promising agent for personalized immunotherapy, and intratumoral Tas cell levels determine the response to immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting autophagy peptidase ATG4B with a novel natural product inhibitor Azalomycin F4a for advanced gastric cancer

Advanced gastric cancer (GCa) remains highly lethal due to the lack of effective therapies. Identifying promising therapeutic targets and developing effective treatment against GCa are urgently needed. Through mRNA and protein analysis of GCa clinical tumor samples, we found that autophagy-related gene 4B (ATG4B) was overexpressed in GCa tumors and that its high expression was associated with patients' poor prognosis. Knockdown of ATG4B significantly inhibited GCa cell survival and tumor growth. To further probe the role of ATG4B in GCa by pharmacological means, we screened an in-house marine natural compound library against ATG4B and identified Azalomycin F4a (Am-F4a) as a novel and potent ATG4B inhibitor. Am-F4a directly bound to ATG4B with high affinity and effectively suppressed GCa cell autophagy via inhibition of ATG4B both in vitro and in vivo. Moreover, Am-F4a or ATG4B knockdown significantly suppressed tumor growth as well as GCa cell migration and invasion. Am-F4a effectively blocked the metastatic progression of primary GCa and sensitized tumors to chemotherapy. Taken together, our findings indicate that ATG4B is a potential therapeutic target against GCa and the natural product Am-F4a is a novel ATG4B inhibitor that can be further developed for the treatment of GCa.
CANCER
Phys.org

Researchers identify protein complex critical in helping control cell death

Cell death plays an important role in normal human development and health but requires tightly orchestrated balance to avert disease. Too much can trigger a massive inflammatory immune response that damages tissues and organs. Not enough can interfere with the body's ability to fight infection or lead to cancer. Zhigao...
CANCER

