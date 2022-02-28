ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Uber Taking California Pay Model National in Pilot Program to Attract New Drivers

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rchtl_0eQtlI8J00
FILE PHOTO: The Uber Hub is seen in Redondo Beach, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Uber is testing a new driver algorithm in 24 U.S. cities that allows drivers to see pay and destinations before accepting a trip, while also raising incentives.

The company – which has been doing something similar in San Diego and throughout California post-Proposition 22 – hopes to encourage drivers to take on short rides in an effort to attract more of them to the service.

The changes, which are currently in pilot programs, mark the most wide-ranging updates to Uber’s driver pay algorithm in years and come at a time when the company is still trying to win back drivers who left at the start of the pandemic.

Fares paid by consumers are not affected.

Drivers have long demanded the ability to see the fare and destination before accepting a trip. Uber has resisted, saying it could open the door to drivers cherry-picking trips or discriminating against riders in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Uber already has a similar approach in California, launched in the wake of a 2020 state battle over gig worker rights to prove its drivers are independent contractors.

But the company said its latest fare pilot in the U.S. was not related to gig worker regulation. The test has been rolled out in cities across Texas, Florida and the Midwest where gig worker reforms are not on the agenda.

“Gig work is very competitive, not just with Lyft, but other platforms, and we think this feature really enhances our platform’s competitiveness versus others,” said Dennis Cinelli, Uber’s head of mobility in the U.S. and Canada.

Cinelli said the shifts at this point would not impact consumer prices, adding the changes “aren’t financial features.”

Uber declined to comment on the financial impact for the company, which could mean it has to incur higher costs for short trips.

Cinelli said the company had not seen any discrimination by drivers in California since the policy launched there in 2020.

“Otherwise, we wouldn’t have rolled it out at this time,” he said, adding that Uber had the ability to deactivate drivers who repeatedly declined trips based on race or low-income areas.

Providing drivers with upfront pay details meant the company also had to reduce earnings for longer trips to prevent drivers from avoiding short rides, Cinelli said.

Uber said data from some cities with upfront pay have shown a 22% average increase in driver earnings for trips in which the distance to the pickup location is longer than the trip itself.

Driver responses were mixed on some online groups. Some complained the pilot-program algorithm seemed arbitrary and no longer allowed them to calculate pay based on a per-mile basis.

“My earnings are already destroyed by the high prices for gas and now Uber is taking even more money away from me on long trips,” said Kevin Hernandez, a Houston driver.

Other drivers in online groups said the upfront information allowed them to select only higher-paying rides, with several drivers sharing screenshots of increased earnings since the launch of the altered algorithm.

Expansion will depend on drivers. “If we’re not seeing it attract and retain drivers, we wouldn’t roll it out further,” Cinelli said.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; editing by Peter Henderson and Sandra Maler)

Reuters

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Making it Harder to Own Rental Housing Will Worsen California’s Housing Shortage

It says a great deal about California’s dysfunctional housing market that the state has to have a law that allows people who own rental housing to go out of business. But that is the case. It has been on the books since 1985 after the Legislature, following extensive negotiations with landlord groups and tenant associations, approved what is known as the Ellis Act, which was written with the expressed intent “to permit landlords to go out of business.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
Florida State
San Diego, CA
Government
State
Texas State
San Diego, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
Times of San Diego

San Diego Holds Strong Among Top Markets for Life Sciences, with Booming New Construction

In the commercial real estate market, the life sciences sector remains strong according to an industry analysis, with low vacancies and rising rents as 2021 wrapped up. CBRE notes that by the end of the fourth quarter in response to demand, 31.6 million square feet of space designated for laboratory and research and development were under construction in the U.S. That’s almost double the 2020 numbers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Consumer Prices
Times of San Diego

152 White Supremist Propaganda Cases Reported in California Amid High Level Nationwide

There were 152 incidents involving white supremist propaganda in California in 2021 amid a continued high level nationwide, the Anti-Defamation League reported Thursday. Last year marked the second-highest level of incidents reported nationwide since the New York-based advocacy group began tracking such data. There were 4,851 incidents in 2021 compared to 5,125 in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego’s AAPI Businesses Weathered COVID and Are Poised to Grow

Recent studies by both Bank of America and the Asian Business Association of San Diego highlight the difficulties faced by the AAPI community during the pandemic. On a national level, Bank of America’s AAPI Small Business Owner Report showed that 92% of those surveyed faced difficulties just keeping their businesses open and operating amid the pandemic. Many turned to various resources and programs, such as local government relief payments, to support their businesses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy