Cancer

TROP2 Expression Across Molecular Subtypes of Urothelial Carcinoma and Enfortumab Vedotin-resistant Cells

 2 days ago

Eur Urol Oncol. 2022 Feb 22:S2588-9311(21)00215-7. doi: 10.1016/j.euo.2021.11.005. Online ahead of print. Sacituzumab govitecan (SG) is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting TROP2, which has recently been approved for treatment-refractory metastatic urothelial cancer (UC). However, the variability of TROP2 expression across different bladder cancer (BC) subtypes, as well as after enfortumab vedotin...

