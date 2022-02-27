An immune-related lncRNA model for predicting prognosis, immune landscape and chemotherapeutic response in bladder cancer
Sci Rep. 2022 Feb 25;12(1):3225. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-07334-w. Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) participate in cancer immunity. We characterized the clinical significance of an immune-related lncRNA model and evaluated its association with immune infiltrations and chemosensitivity in bladder cancer. Transcriptome data of bladder cancer specimens were employed from The Cancer Genome Atlas. Dysregulated...www.docwirenews.com
