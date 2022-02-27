An immune-related lncRNA model for predicting prognosis, immune landscape and chemotherapeutic response in bladder cancer

Breast cancer is the second type of cancer with the highest mortality in women and around 30,000 cases are diagnosed in Spain every year. The most aggressive type, which accounts for approximately 15% of cases, is known as triple-negative. It was given this name because it does not have any of the therapeutic targets that are present in other tumours so it is treated with general chemotherapy, usually taxanes, anthracyclines and carboplatin. However, a high percentage of patients do not respond to treatment and end up developing resistance and metastasis, the latter being the main cause of death.

