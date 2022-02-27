ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Variant histologies in bladder cancer: Does the centre have an impact in detection accuracy?

 2 days ago

Urol Oncol. 2022 Feb 22:S1078-1439(22)00026-6. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2022.01.008. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To compare the accuracy in detecting variant histologies (VH) at transurethral resection of bladder (TURB) and radical cystectomy (RC) specimen among tertiary referral centres, in order to investigate potential reasons of discrepancies from the pathological point of...

WFAA

Detecting Colorectal Cancer Early

Today marks the first day of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Texas Oncology wants you to know just how critical it is to detect it early. For more information, visit TexasOncology.com.
DALLAS, TX
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
womenworking.com

Scientists Reveal Possible Early Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is now responsible for 3 percent of all cancers and 7 percent of cancer deaths, and has a relative five-year survival rate when diagnosed early. Often, pancreatic cancer doesn’t cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs. Despite pancreatic cancer being relatively uncommon, there are...
ROCHESTER, MN
MedicalXpress

Patients with rare skin cancer face 40% recurrence rate

Patients treated for Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) face a five-year recurrence rate of 40%—markedly higher than the recurrence rates for melanoma and other skin cancers, according to research published today in JAMA Dermatology. Additionally, in the study cohort of more than 600 patients, 95% of MCC recurrences happened in...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Drug Could Prevent Tumor Metastasis by Putting Cancer Cells to Sleep

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER

