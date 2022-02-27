ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

DNA Hypomethylation Is Associated with the Overexpression of INHBA in Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma

Int J Mol Sci. 2022 Feb 13;23(4):2072. doi: 10.3390/ijms23042072. Urothelial carcinoma includes upper urinary tract cancer (UTUC) and bladder cancer. Although nephroureterectomy is the standard treatment for UTUC, the recurrence rate is approximately half and the tumor is associated with poor prognoses. Metastases are...

