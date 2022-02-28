ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dame Helen Mirren, 76, shows off her impeccable sense of style in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana gown to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Dame Helen Mirren showed off her impeccable sense of style as she arrived at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

The iconic British actress has been awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the glittering ceremony.

The actress, 76, wore an elegant floor-length pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral detail on the shoulder and at the waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CBfu_0eQtjWSV00
Glorious: Dame Helen Mirren, 76, showed off her impeccable sense of style in an elegant floor-length pink gown at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

She wore a matching velvet padded headband and carried a small clutch purse with her.

The star had a face covering strapped around her wrist ready to wear in a bid to keep herself and others safe from coronavirus.

Dame Helen opted for a simple look with her make-up to show off her natural beauty and she accessorised with a glitzy silver bracelet and matching earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8QE2_0eQtjWSV00
Beautiful: The star's garment featured floral detail on the shoulder and at the waist and she happily posed as she arrived at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvlsF_0eQtjWSV00
In the detail: Dame Helen wore a matching velvet padded headband and carried a small clutch purse with her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KYaP_0eQtjWSV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYWfw_0eQtjWSV00
Completing the look: Dame Helen opted for a simple look with her make-up to show off her natural beauty and she accessorised with a glitzy silver bracelet and matching earrings

She was given the Screen Actors Guild's highest honour, with the star being the 57th actor to receive the accolade as last year it was not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on her award as she headed into the ceremony, she joked to Live From E!: 'I'm very excited to be here; It's a very special evening for me.

'I just wish my guild wasn't called SAG. At my age, it's kind of, you know...'

She added: 'SAG Achievement Award? Yes, maybe I do deserve that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0TE7_0eQtjWSV00
Honoured: The iconic British actress was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event on Sunday

Looking back at her career as an actress, Dame Helen said of any advice she'd offer to her younger self: 'Be true to yourself because in the end, that's all you have is who you are, in the most truthful way. Don't fight it, just be true to yourself.'

Fran Drescher, the newly-appointed SAG-AFTRA president said of the award: 'Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent.

'Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNUPN_0eQtjWSV00
Making history: She was given the Screen Actors Guild's highest honour, with the star being the 57th actor to receive the accolade

'She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances.'

The accolades are given out by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Dame Helen has received a total of five SAG Awards from 13 nominations over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vfo9a_0eQtjWSV00
Star quality: 'Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent,' said Fran Drescher, the newly-appointed SAG-AFTRA president

This year's 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the best of film and television in Hollywood.

A host of A-List stars attended the glitzy televised event held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

There was no confirmed host for the presentation, and there hasn't been one since 2020 when Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceCko_0eQtjWSV00
Prize winner: Dame Helen has received a total of five SAG Awards from 13 nominations over the years

Drescher said last month: 'After such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards.'

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens named the nominees in a presentation via Instagram Live last month.

Hit TV shows Succession and Ted Lasso lead the nominees and are tied with a total of five nominations each.

Founded in 1952, the awards recognise outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR66b_0eQtjWSV00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTtBK_0eQtjWSV00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXpDF_0eQtjWSV00

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY1Si_0eQtjWSV00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TeKA_0eQtjWSV00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmgVx_0eQtjWSV00

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYCk4_0eQtjWSV00

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER

