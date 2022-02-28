ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volodymyr Zelensky's praise for Mail as Ukrainian President says media coverage means the whole world can see result of Vladimir Putin's actions

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Instagram yesterday to hail the Daily Mail for its coverage of Ukraine.

The Mail’s Saturday front page, which splashed ‘Kyiv, the city of courage’, was the first paper he chose to include in a series of images from UK newspapers shared on social media.

The post, which had more than 750,000 likes and nearly 22,000 comments, also included the front pages from the Daily Mirror, The Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407un4_0eQtjNlC00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 44, has won praise for his defiance in refusing to leave Kyiv

Alongside the post, he wrote: ‘The whole world knows the truth.

'All the world hears it. The entire world is behind us and we can feel it.’

President Zelensky has won praise for his defiance in refusing to leave Kyiv.

The president, 44, has posted daily videos on his Telegram account of him providing updates while dressed in military uniform.

His refusal to leave the capital has come despite claiming he was being targeted by Russian special forces.

Earlier this week he said: ‘I am target number one, my wife and children are number two.’

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
