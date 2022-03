Users are reporting refresh rate issues on their Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The official news today begin with Samsung and display issues of their new phones because that seems to be a thing now. Yesterday we talked about the static on the S22's and now the S21 FE seems to be having other issues. Multiple users on Samsung forums are reporting that their S21 FE is having a hard time giving them their set refresh rate. Keep in mind that this phone has no option for it to be variable. Technically it only gives you 60 or 120Hz and nothing in between. Well, the reports mention that the phone sometimes tries to give you lower than 60Hz through software, and it ends up giving you some really choppy lag and stutters in the phones animations. The guys over at Sam Mobile reported the same issue on their variant, and even gave a temporary fix. The very interesting thing here is that most if not all variants with this problem are powered by Samsung's Exynos chip. Go figure.. There's also someone in the UK complaining about screen flickers on their Galaxy S22 Ultra with the natural phones resolution... Again, we don't want to jump the gun but all of these seem to be Exynos variants so, let's see if Samsung puts out any statements.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO