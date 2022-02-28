ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAILY MAIL COMMENT: How YOU can help the victims of tyranny

By Daily Mail Comment
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

With each passing hour, the sheer scale of the humanitarian catastrophe engulfing Ukraine worsens.

Hundreds of thousands of terrified refugees, their worldly belongings crammed into suitcases or carrier bags, are fleeing Vladimir Putin's monstrous act of aggression.

Such harrowing scenes are redolent of the Second World War's darkest days. That the exodus is happening in 21st century Europe, supposedly a beacon of peaceful, civilised prosperity, is deeply shocking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snIkb_0eQthi1v00
People in Zaporizhzhia prepare molotov cocktails yesterday, the fourth day of Russian's invasion on Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ub7L_0eQthi1v00
Molotov cocktails prepared by people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, yesterday, following Russia's invasion of the country

Wrenched from their menfolk, who are staying behind to fight the Russian invaders, almost all of this heartbreaking human tide are women, children, the elderly and infirm.

Tonight, the luckiest will sleep in tents in makeshift camps after reaching neighbouring countries.

The less fortunate must slumber in appalling squalor on freezing streets.

Against this distressing background, it is easy to remember how war brings out the worst in people.

The Kremlin's armed forces have shown savagery and sickening indifference to civilians, blasting apartment blocks and even a hospital with missiles.

Nothing could illustrate more starkly Putin's deranged depravity than his threat to unleash nuclear hell, perversely blaming Nato 'aggression'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izYyi_0eQthi1v00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pictured yesterday, delivering an address in Kyiv, Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ax9LL_0eQthi1v00
Ukrainian civilians who came to Poland following Russia's attacks on the Ukraine pictured at the train station in Medyka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYioq_0eQthi1v00
Demonstrators hold placards and Ukrainian flags during a protest in Trafalgar Square in London yesterday

Is the killer president so befuddled he doesn't realise the Western alliance only galvanised because his troops stormed a peaceable sovereign nation?

The truth is, the tyrant is ratcheting up tensions because it is dawning on him he may have miscalculated.

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday UKRAINE REFUGEE APPEAL

Readers of Mail Newspapers have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis.

Calling upon that human spirit, we are now launching an appeal to raise money for refugees from Ukraine.

For, surely, no one can fail to be moved by the heartbreaking images and stories of families – mostly women, children, the infirm and elderly – fleeing from Russia's invading armed forces.

As this tally of misery increases over the coming days and months, these innocent victims of a tyrant will require accommodation, schools and medical support.

All donations to the Mail Ukraine Appeal will be distributed to charities and aid organisations providing such essential services.

In the name of charity and compassion, we urge all our readers to give swiftly and generously.

TO MAKE A DONATION ONLINE

Via bank transfer, please use these details:

Account name: Associated Newspapers

Account number: 20769512

Sort code: 50-00-00

TO MAKE A DONATION VIA CHEQUE

Make your cheque payable to 'Mail Newspapers – Ukraine Appeal'

and post it to: Mail Newspapers Ukraine Appeal, GFM, 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester, Essex CO2 8JY

Ukrainian fighters, bolstered by weapons from Britain and others, have proved impressively resolute.

And the ligature of sanctions – initially lamentably tame – is tightening around Putin's neck. Russia's trade (which finances its war machine) is crumbling and its economy is wobbling.

But as well as bringing out people's worst, war can also conjure up their best.

Take Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. A comic actor not long ago, he's rallied his citizens by defiantly shunning offers of exile to fight for democracy.

And who could fail to be inspired by the courage of ordinary Ukrainians?

This time last week, they were going about their everyday lives. Now they are taking up arms to defend their cherished liberties.

Closer to home, Boris Johnson has handled the crisis with aplomb. Leading from the front, he has succeeded in shaming EU foot-draggers to step up support for Ukraine – a huge blow to Putin.

Today, we ask you – our remarkable readers – to join the struggle. With our sister paper, The Mail on Sunday, we are campaigning to raise money for the refugees.

Over the coming weeks, these victims of an immoral dictator will need shelter, hot food, schooling and medical support.

Every single penny we receive will be distributed to charities and aid organisations providing such essential services.

And the appeal has got off to a flying start. On day one alone, you dug deep to donate £268,000. And the Mail's parent company added £500,000. The Prime Minister has applauded readers for 'playing their part in helping those in dire need'.

And with the Government making it easier for some stricken Ukrainians to come here, Britain is upholding its fine tradition of supporting refugees from conflict.

Many have called for ministers to throw the doors open. That sentiment is noble.

But leave aside the practicalities of housing the displaced. The Ukrainian ambassador himself says it is better to support them to remain near their homes so when conditions improve it's easier for them to return.

In all this paper's campaigns, from fighting plastic pollution to volunteering for the NHS, to funding PPE for nurses, you have exceeded our highest expectations.

Charity and compassion are your bywords. So we are confident you will help those who have lost everything to Putin's barbarism.

