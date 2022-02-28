ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Byron Bay influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews says her 'house is flooding' and reveals her fears for her father after losing contact with him amid severe weather in the region

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Ruby Tuesday Matthews has revealed she is one of the thousands of Australians affected by the floods ravaging much of the east coast.

The Byron Bay-based influencer, 28, told her 232,000 Instagram followers on Monday her house had experienced severe flooding.

Worryingly, Ruby said she hadn't been able to make contact with her father because the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) was 'extremely overwhelmed'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUfor_0eQtfyYD00
Rising water: Ruby Tuesday Matthews (pictured) has revealed she is one of the thousands of Australians affected by the floods ravaging much of the east coast

'Our house is flooding but we are high. Mum's house is under. And we haven't heard from dad since midnight,' she wrote, alongside a video of the floodwater.

'We have called the SES and waiting for a call back as they are extremely overwhelmed.'

Later returning to Instagram Stories, a relieved Ruby said she had since spoken with her father, who was 'safe and dry'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzTK2_0eQtfyYD00
Terrifying: The Byron Bay-based influencer, 28, told her 232,000 Instagram followers on Monday her house had experienced severe flooding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJVCi_0eQtfyYD00
Concern: 'Our house is flooding but we are high. Mum's house is under. And we haven't heard from dad since midnight,' she wrote

'Just an update - I finally was able to make contact with my dad. He has no power, he has had a landslide on his driveway in a few places, so no way of leaving or anyone getting to him until the rain and flooding stops,' she wrote.

'Water on all four sides of his property. He has been flooded in since Thursday. But last night the water was making its way to the house and the rain was relentless.'

She continued: 'But he is safe. And dry. Praying that the rain holds up. Thank you for the lovely messages and help.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323bGr_0eQtfyYD00
Thankful: Later returning to Instagram Stories, a relieved Ruby said she had since spoken with her father, who was 'safe and dry'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCxjT_0eQtfyYD00
Helping hand: In a separate post, Ruby also offered her house as shelter for anyone who had been forced out of their home by the floods

In a separate post, Ruby also offered her house as shelter for anyone who had been forced out of their home by the floods.

'If anyone is in need of a dry space or bed for the night. My doors are open. Please contact me,' she wrote.

Seven people have died and one person is feared dead after torrential rain caused flooding across parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFVZH_0eQtfyYD00
Tragedy: Seven people have died and one person is feared dead after torrential rain caused flooding across parts of Queensland and New South Wales. (Pictured: flooding in Lismore)

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

