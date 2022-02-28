ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

It's a dog's life... but a pill could make it last longer! Medication may extend average pooch's lifespan by up to a third, research suggests

By Isaan Khan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The death of a dog can feel as tragic as losing a family member.

But there’s hope for canine owners thanks to a potentially lifespan-extending pill.

US researchers believe a drug called rapamycin could extend the average lifespan of a dog by as much as a third.

Previous experiments in mice found it can extend lifespan by up to 30 per cent.

Matt Kaeberlein, a professor at the University of Washington involved in the project, told The Daily Telegraph: ‘We don’t know if those effects will be similar in absolute or relative magnitude in dogs, but I think it’s possible.’

The trial focuses on large breeds, such as labradors, which live to ten to 12 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWRBO_0eQtepV300
A drug called Rapamycin could extend average lifespan of dogs, according to US researchers (stock image)

Prof Kaeberlein added: ‘Our study is powered to be able to detect lifespan extension nine per cent or greater.’

The project, called Triad (test of rapamycin in ageing dogs), forms part of the larger Dog Aging Project (DAP) that will investigate the different aspects of dog lifespan.

Interestingly, owners could be thrown a bone by the project too.

DAP is looking at how dog lifespan and ageing may translate to humans.

Related
10NEWS

One pill could add years to the life of your dog

WASHINGTON — The death of a family dog can be devastating. Imagine a simple pill that could extend the life of your canine companion by three years, perhaps more. Researchers at the University of Washington think they've found a drug that could add years to the life of man's best friend. It's called rapamycin. Researchers say early tests in rats, mice and dogs show the drug slows the aging process.
WASHINGTON, DC
scitechdaily.com

What Is Your Dog’s Lifespan? You Might Be Surprised – Dog Aging Project

What is your dog’s lifespan? A Princeton geneticist is seeking the keys to canine health and longevity. How old is your dog in human years? And what factors contribute to a long and healthy life for a dog? The Dog Aging Project is gathering a vast open-source dataset about canine health and longevity, and recruiting dogs of all ages — especially puppies and young dogs — to take part.
PETS
Person
Matt Kaeberlein
Daily Mail

