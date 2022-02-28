ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul over St. John's 99-94

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 39 points...

The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
John
KATV

Williams carries Georgia St. over Arkansas St. in Sun Belt

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Kane Williams matched his season high with 23 points as Georgia State edged past Arkansas State 65-62 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Saturday. Corey Allen had 11 points for Georgia State (16-10). Eliel Nsoseme added 10 points, 12 rebounds and...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

From diapers to dunks: The Javon Freeman-Liberty story

From diapers to dunks, the love of basketball has always been there for Javon Freeman-Liberty. At the age of two, when Freeman-Liberty could barely talk in complete sentences, he would hand his mom a basketball every night. She would then walk to the kitchen, get out the rag and do her best job to clean the ball, making it as good as new to give back to her son.
NBA
#Depaul#Big East Conference#Ap

