The Philadelphia Union will head north to take on CF Montreal at Stade Olympique at 4 p.m. kickoff for their first road game of the 2022 season and the game will be broadcasted on PHL 17. The Union are on the heels of a 1-1 tie against Minnesota United while Montreal is coming off a 2-0 loss to Orlando City SC. Recently acquired Philadelphia striker Mikael Uhre trained with the team this past week and should make his debut for the Boys in Blue today.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO