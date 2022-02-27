Cam Newton reportedly 'still an option' for Panthers

Lip service is just simply part of the business that is the NFL. So when Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer—perhaps one of the most transparent executives in the sport—told reporters on Jan. 10 that the team would be open to bringing back Cam Newton, that even had to be taken with a grain of salt.

But maybe, just maybe, that salt won’t be needed.

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Panthers really are open to re-signing the franchise’s all-time leading passer this offseason.

“The Carolina Panthers are another team in immediate need of a plug-and-play quarterback,” Pauline wrote. “If they can bring one in via trade, they will do it in a heartbeat. Head coach Matt Rhule’s job is on the line, and he must win this season.”

In addition to being straightforward, Fitterer is also very thorough in his post. His openminded “in on every deal” approach is, therefore, likely one of the reasons why they’ve been linked to players anywhere from Deshaun Watson to Kirk Cousins to Jimmy Garoppolo and even Gardner Minshew.

Fitterer’s mind, however, may not be wandering off too far based on Pauline’s report.

“If they can’t make a big move for a signal-caller, I’m told Cam Newton is still an option for the team,” he added. “The Panthers signed Newton in Week 10 last year, and he went on to start five games, winning none of them.”

The natural skepticism around such a return stems from Rhule’s perceived preference under center — which likely is not Newton. The 32-year-old quarterback also injected some doubt during his exit presser, giving assurance that his next stop will be all about winning—something the Panthers seem quite detached from at the moment.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks where those perceptions ultimately are between the two sides. But, at least for now, there still seems to be a chance that Superman stays grounded in Charlotte.