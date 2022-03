LONGMEADOW— All good things must come to an end, and that was the case for Dighton-Rehoboth girls basketball Tuesday night. After the No. 37 Falcons stormed out to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, they lost steam and were outscored 41-21 over the last three quarters by No. 28 Longmeadow as the Lancers earned a 47-40 win and a spot in the Division II Round of 32.

