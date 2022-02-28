Madeline Brewer is ever the stylish actress as she wears a two-piece black dress at the SAG Awards

Madeline Brewer was seen posing for a few photos while arriving at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday.

The 28-year-old actress was seen flashing a wide smile while spending time at the arrivals section of the awards show.

The performer's appearance at the event occurred during the post-production stage of a new movie which she is set to appear in.

Brewer wore a lovely black dress that featured a sleeveless upper portion that also showed off a slight portion of her toned tummy.

The Handmaid's Tale cast member's bottom obscured her toned legs and featured numerous hanging portions that stood out in the spotlight.

The performer rocked a wraparound set of high-heeled shoes and accessorized with a pair of sparkling hoop earrings by Wilfredo Rosado .

Her gorgeous red hair was tied back into a tight bun for the duration of the awards ceremony.

Prior to arriving at the star-studded event, Brewer shared a set of images to her Instagram Story that showed her getting prepped to look her best.

After expressing that she was 'very very hype' to arrive at the show, she referred to one of her hairdressers as her 'north star' in her first shot.

She later took a selfie while having lipstick applied and enjoying a pre-awards ceremony drink.

The Orange is the New Black actress only wore a white bathrobe while she took the photos.

Brewer is currently prepping for the release of the upcoming sci-fi comedy feature Space Oddity.

Development on the project was initially reported on last July, when Deadline revealed that Kyra Sedgwick would be helming the film.

The feature will follow a young man who develops a relationship with a small-town resident just before he is set to embark on a one-way journey to Mars.

In addition to Brewer, performers such as Alexandra Shipp and Kyle Allen will star in the movie.

Sedgwick also gave a statement to the media outlet and expressed that Space Oddity's story 'is so beautifully flawed, so perfectly human. The humor and the heart jumped off the page.'

She also noted that she was happy to be able 'to tell just this kind of story – one that centers on hope but never shies away from the struggle that makes us all part of this fragile experiment on Earth.'

Space Oddity is currently in the post-production stage, according to iMDB, and it does not have a set release date.

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER