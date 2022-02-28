ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian UK embassy website is DOWN stopping Brits from joining foreign legion amid cyber attack war

By Lottie Tiplady-Bishop
 7 days ago
THE Ukrainian embassy in London's website is currently down - meaning Brits can't use it to sign up to join the foreign legion.

A message pops up to anyone trying to log onto the site saying it "can't be reached".

A message pops up saying the site can't be reached

Foreign nationals willing to take up arms and join the fight on the front line are being encouraged to contact Ukrainian embassies.

Figures at the top of Ukraine's Government, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba have called on foreign friends to help join the fight.

Mr Kuleba said: "Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too.

"Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries."

And President Zelensky also called on anyone who had fled the country to come back and fight.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss last night gave permission for Brits to take up arms against Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

She said: “If people want to support that struggle I would support them in doing that.”

It follows five days of war on the front line between bully Putin's armies and heroic Ukrainian troops - as reports also flooded in of a "cyber attack war".

Six Russian Government websites were taken out of action on Saturday night, including the Kremlin's official page.

Webpages for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service, and Cabinet of Ministers were all included in the outages.

Around four days before Putin officially declared war on Ukraine, Home Secretary Priti Patel warned the government expects to see "cyber attacks aimed at the West" as the crisis worsened.

Companies and public services were urged to take "pre-emptive measures" to defend themselves against an attack.

Writing in The Telegraph, Lindy Cameron, head of GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned of a "heightened cyber threat" and added: "Cyber attacks do not respect geographic boundaries".

The reason behind the outage of the Ukrainian UK embassy's site is not known.

Ukrainian Territorial Defence fighters seen in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine Credit: EPA

