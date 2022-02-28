ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Enjoy Rare Date Night on the Red Carpet at 2022 SAG Awards

wvli927.com
 7 days ago

What’s more romantic than a night under the...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Awards season is starting off strong — and stylish! Stars put on quite the fashion-forward display for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. With a red carpet rolled out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs made sure to assemble their glam squads and call up their stylists for the big event. The end result? Some jaw-drop worthy dresses, stunning makeup and fabulous footwear.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January. Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Stuns on Red Carpet at First SAG Awards

Selena Gomez hit the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards in a stunning black dress that was anything but ordinary. The long, black velvet Oscar de le Renta gown featured a tiny cut-out at the bust and large, puffed-sleeve shoulders. Gomez let the dress do the talking, opting for a sleeked back bun which she adorned with a black bow, and a sparking choker necklace with glittering earrings to match.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Kirsten Dunst
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

These SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Will Make You Do a Double Take

Hosted by Laverne Cox with cohost Yvette Nicole Brown, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards welcomed a fashionable VIP list of celebrities and leading industry figures in movie and primetime television. Airing live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the red carpet was the place for these stars and their stylists to showcase the latest color and fashion trends, inspiring a host of special-occasion ensemble ideas. From Cox's black gown with a sheer, silver bodice to HoYeon's embellished, front-slit dress, stars came dressed to leave a lasting impression.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Date Night#The Red Carpet
Page Six

Lady Gaga is white hot on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet

Father, son, lots of sparkle. Lady Gaga hit the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet Sunday night in a white-hot Armani Privé gown with a folded bust, showing off a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with gold sparkles. She accentuated the look with the gorgeous Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Flowers and...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet: Here Are the Best Dressed Celebrities

Celebrities arrived at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar for the 2022 SAG Awards, the first major televised Hollywood show of the year. As expected, stars stepped onto the red carpet in stunning outfits as they celebrated hit films and TV shows over the past year, from Squid Game and House of Gucci, to The White Lotus and Succession.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Kirsten Dunst Has a Very Understandable Reason For Holding Off on Marrying Fiancé Jesse Plemons

Click here to read the full article. It’s been a big year for Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, in addition to welcoming their second son, James Robert, now nine months, the Hollywood power couple were both nominated for an Academy Award for their work in The Power of the Dog. That hasn’t left much time for wedding planning, but the actress promises that a walk down the aisle is still in the cards for them. Sharing with The Los Angeles Times that the duo calls each other “husband and wife,” Dunst revealed that they “have to get married at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts make their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup had a formal date on Sunday. The two have reportedly been dating since 2017, but walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Crudup was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "The Morning Show."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy