Sydneysiders stunned as a FISH washes up in the gutter of a suburban street 15km west of the ocean - after the city was lashed by rain in one of its wettest weeks ever

By Ashlea Knickel
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Sydneysiders were confused to stumble upon what appeared to be a large fish in front of a train station 15km from the ocean.

Photos emerged of the fish in Summer Hill, in Sydney's inner-west, on Grosvenor Street near the train station on Saturday.

The animal was lying in an overflowing drain and believed the have been carried far inland by flash flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3yQX_0eQtZioP00
Photos emerged of a fish spotted by several residents in Summer Hill, west Sydney, on Grosvenor Street near the train station on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V54pu_0eQtZioP00
Several confused commenters theorised the mysterious fish could have been washed onto the street in recent flooding

Many Sydneysiders believed the fish to be a shark that had somehow been carried far inland, or at least from the overflowing Parramatta River.

'It was seriously bucketing with rain and the streets looked liked rivers at 3pm but a shark,' one local wrote online.

'It must have got washed up into the canal which flooded out onto the road. A win for how clean Iron Cove Bay must be to have sharks in it.'

'Assuming this is real, I'm guessing this is probably down around the Cooks River part of Marrickville as that does tend to flood during heavy rain and has in fact done so already this week,' another speculated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHS79_0eQtZioP00
Some commenters believe the unusual sighting was created by a fish market prankster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHTeZ_0eQtZioP00
Commenters suggested the fish could have travelled through last week's flood in Marrickville, some 3km from Summer Hill

However, some commenters were convinced the large fish was left by a prankster instead of being moved there by floodwaters.

'Someone caught it somewhere or bought it from a fish market (if possible), and then just chucked it there as a joke?,' one commenter wrote.

'Maybe a large cat took it from a fish shop,' another said.

Some commenters joked about the dangers of living in Australia and warned each other to be careful.

Other commenters spent time trying to identify the species of the shark with some common guesses being gummy, bronze or dusky whaler, and bull shark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNAOw_0eQtZioP00
A burst water pipe caused by excess water caused flooding at Marrickville train station, with trains stopped along the line after the 2pm downpour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFisH_0eQtZioP00
Marrickville, some 3km from Summer Hill, copped 61 mm of rain in an hour that inundated streets and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage

Several Sydney suburbs experienced flash flooding last week as some residents reported a month's worth of rain falling in the span of two hours.

Marrickville, about 3km from Summer Hill, copped 61mm of rain in an hour that inundated streets and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

A burst water pipe caused by excess water also caused flooding at Marrickville train station, with trains stopped along the line after the 2pm downpour.

ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sydney
Australia
Daily Mail

