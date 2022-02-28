ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario stuns in a gold gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit on red carpet at SAG Awards

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Alexandra Daddario simply stunned as she took to the red carpet in a gold Atelier Versace gown for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The 35-year-old actress pulled out all the stops with the incredible dress which featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-grazing slit.

Daddario and actor Ross Butler will serve as SAG Ambassadors this year, and are set to present during the show, in addition to providing behind-the-scenes commentary on the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOhGB_0eQtWiLg00
Bold and beautiful: Alexandra Daddario simply stunned as she took to the red carpet in a gold Atelier Versace gown for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica

Alexandra looked ethereal in her metallic gown, which featured fabric gathered across her shoulders and draped down across her back.

Her dress was cinched at the waist with a slit perfectly positioned above her thigh, and towering heels to add inches to her petite frame.

She swiped a dramatic red shade across her lips and wore her dark brunette hair parted to the side with curls resting across her shoulders while showing off dangling diamond earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msp84_0eQtWiLg00
Perfect: She swiped a dramatic red shade across her lips and wore her dark brunette hair parted to the side with curls resting across her shoulders while showing off dangling diamond floral earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkfAf_0eQtWiLg00
Golden girl: Alexandra looked ethereal in her metallic gown, which featured fabric gathered across her shoulders and draped down across her back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ys0dH_0eQtWiLg00
Dramatic: Her dress was cinched at the waist with a slit perfectly positioned above her thigh, and towering heels to add inches to her petite frame

SAG Ambassadors are 'actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers,' according to the nominating committee.

'These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.'

In addition to their roles throughout the evening, Alexandra and Ross were on hand for pre-events, such as the private dinner hosted by sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone's Gwen Butcher Shop and Restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpQdN_0eQtWiLg00
Impressive: Daddario and actor Ross Butler will serve as SAG Ambassadors this year, and are set to present during the show, in addition to providing behind-the-scenes commentary on the program
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TwNM_0eQtWiLg00
Big time: In addition to their roles throughout the evening, Alexandra and Ross were on hand for pre-events, such as the private dinner hosted by sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone's Gwen Butcher Shop and Restaurant

Daddario told PEOPLE that her mother was constantly worried about her character on The White Lotus, and would call to make sure she didn't see anything unnecessary before an episode would air.

'My mother in particular always worries,' she said. 'She was very scared [for my character] because she doesn't want to watch me die.'

She continued, 'So she needed to know just for her own state of mind. She couldn't watch the show unless she knew I survived.'

While Alexandra wasn't nominated for the show, her co-star Jennifer Coolidge received a nod for Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series, while Murray Barlett also received a nomination.

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR66b_0eQtWiLg00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTtBK_0eQtWiLg00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXpDF_0eQtWiLg00

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY1Si_0eQtWiLg00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TeKA_0eQtWiLg00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmgVx_0eQtWiLg00

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYCk4_0eQtWiLg00

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Awards season is starting off strong — and stylish! Stars put on quite the fashion-forward display for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. With a red carpet rolled out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs made sure to assemble their glam squads and call up their stylists for the big event. The end result? Some jaw-drop worthy dresses, stunning makeup and fabulous footwear.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January. Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Stuns on Red Carpet at First SAG Awards

Selena Gomez hit the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards in a stunning black dress that was anything but ordinary. The long, black velvet Oscar de le Renta gown featured a tiny cut-out at the bust and large, puffed-sleeve shoulders. Gomez let the dress do the talking, opting for a sleeked back bun which she adorned with a black bow, and a sparking choker necklace with glittering earrings to match.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Halston
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Javier Bardem
purewow.com

Kerry Washington Stuns in ‘Off-the-Charts’ Yellow Gown at 2022 SAG Awards

Everyone look out: Kerry Washington is giving us major Beauty and the Beast Belle vibes with her extravagant ensemble from this year’s SAG Awards. Of course, the Scandal star had to show up and show out for awards night. In a new IG post, the 45-year-old actress ﻿gave us a peek at the gorgeous ensemble, a yellow ballroom gown (designed by Celia Kritharioti). In the slideshow, Washington rocked a smokey eye with a bold, magenta lip.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Star Alexandra Daddario Has Colorado Man Carrying Gun Arrested Outside Her Hollywood Home

Click here to read the full article. A 911 call for help from the home of HBO’s The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario resulted in the arrest of a Colorado man carrying a handgun. The Saturday incident involved the arrest of David Adam Cako, 24, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after a handgun was found in his vehicle, police said. LAPD reports that they received a 911 call around 11 AM from a home in the middle of Hollywood, which has been identified in varous reports as Daddario’s home. Reports indicate the man refused to leave the scene and yelled something...
COLORADO STATE
Footwear News

Alexandra Daddario Dresses Up a Classic Black Dress Silhouette Ahead of the SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Actress Alexandra Daddario showed up to the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards Media Preview Day on Thursday night in L.A., in a classic silhouette that had heads turning. The starlet stood tall in a lengthy sleeveless black turtleneck dress. Daddario attended the party ahead of the SAG Awards, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET and features some of Hollywood’s most prominent stars. The event will take place at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#Sag Awards#Carpet#Sag Ambassadors#Campari#Gwen Butcher Shop
People

Lady Gaga Glitters in Plunging Armani Gown at the SAG Awards

Lady Gaga dazzled at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer and actress, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott directed murder drama House of Gucci, radiated on the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown featuring a glittering embroidered bustier.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Lady Gaga is white hot on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet

Father, son, lots of sparkle. Lady Gaga hit the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet Sunday night in a white-hot Armani Privé gown with a folded bust, showing off a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with gold sparkles. She accentuated the look with the gorgeous Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Flowers and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
KTVZ

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts make their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup had a formal date on Sunday. The two have reportedly been dating since 2017, but walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Crudup was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for “The Morning Show.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield & More Stars Show Support for Ukraine at 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Watch: Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis. Some stars at the 2022 SAG Awards added a special touch to their looks. As the red carpet rolled out, many attendees, including Tyler Perry, The Morning Show actress Shari Belafonte and The Great actor Douglas Hodge, accessorized with a sign of support: a blue and yellow ribbon in honor of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Picture Perfect! Hottest Couples on the SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Date night! Many celebrity couples showed off their stunning style on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 27. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons looked so in love as they celebrated her nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for The Power of the Dog. The New Jersey native, 39, wore an off-the-shoulder red Erdem gown and completed the look with platinum Fred Leighton jewels. Plemons, 33 appeared in a black tux as he supported his fiancée’s accomplishment.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy