White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario stuns in a gold gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit on red carpet at SAG Awards

Alexandra Daddario simply stunned as she took to the red carpet in a gold Atelier Versace gown for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The 35-year-old actress pulled out all the stops with the incredible dress which featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-grazing slit.

Daddario and actor Ross Butler will serve as SAG Ambassadors this year, and are set to present during the show, in addition to providing behind-the-scenes commentary on the program.

Alexandra looked ethereal in her metallic gown, which featured fabric gathered across her shoulders and draped down across her back.

Her dress was cinched at the waist with a slit perfectly positioned above her thigh, and towering heels to add inches to her petite frame.

She swiped a dramatic red shade across her lips and wore her dark brunette hair parted to the side with curls resting across her shoulders while showing off dangling diamond earrings.

SAG Ambassadors are 'actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers,' according to the nominating committee.

'These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.'

In addition to their roles throughout the evening, Alexandra and Ross were on hand for pre-events, such as the private dinner hosted by sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone's Gwen Butcher Shop and Restaurant.

Daddario told PEOPLE that her mother was constantly worried about her character on The White Lotus, and would call to make sure she didn't see anything unnecessary before an episode would air.

'My mother in particular always worries,' she said. 'She was very scared [for my character] because she doesn't want to watch me die.'

She continued, 'So she needed to know just for her own state of mind. She couldn't watch the show unless she knew I survived.'

While Alexandra wasn't nominated for the show, her co-star Jennifer Coolidge received a nod for Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series, while Murray Barlett also received a nomination.

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER